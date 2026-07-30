Symphonic expands global A&R team with key hires in UK, Canada, Europe and Africa

Symphonic is further expanding its global A&R client development team with new hires joining the company in the UK, Canada, Europe and Africa.

The music technology and services company for independent labels, managers and artists has recruited JD Parent (manager, A&R and client development, Canada), Nick Robinson (A&R and business development consultant, UK), Pia Eiser (senior A&R manager, GSA Region, Europe) and David Niran (manager, A&R and client development, Africa).

“These new hires are part of Symphonic’s continued mission to bring in top talent from around the world to expand the company’s ever-growing global artist roster,” said a statement.

Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. It has a significant presence in key US markets including Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Miami, as well as internationally in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Europe, the UK and Africa.

Reporting to Symphonic’s SVP, head of A&R Ed Poston, the new team members will work closely with artists and labels in their respective regions to provide tailored solutions for each market.

“One of the most important parts of global expansion is making sure you have people who understand what each individual market needs,” said Ed Poston. “JD, Nick, Pia, and David bring strong expertise in their respective countries that will help us serve their artist communities better.”

One of the most important parts of global expansion is making sure you have people who understand what each individual market needs Ed Poston

JD Parent is a veteran Canadian music industry executive with more than two decades of experience across major labels, streaming platforms and independent distribution. Most recently, he served as manager of artist & label partnerships at Spotify Canada.

Nick Robinson has an extensive career across the music industry. As writer publisher relations executive at BMI, he signed Adele, James Blunt and Keane, among others.

After six years at BMI, Robinson joined Kobalt, where he signed artists including Bon Iver, Alt-j, Wolf Alice, PJ Harvey, Idles, Soccer Mommy, Julien Baker, Geoff Barrow of Portishead, Khruangbin and many more over his 13 years at the company. He is based in London.

Pia Eiser has joined Symphonic with extensive experience across the European music industry. She has held key A&R and artist development roles in German and Scandinavian music publishing at Universal Music Group, Kobalt Music and Tigerspring, specialising in talent scouting, songwriter relations and international creative strategy across the pop, dance and indie genres.

Based in Berlin and Copenhagen, she has led global songwriting camps in Scandinavia, expanded international artist rosters, and built cross-market partnerships throughout the UK and Europe.

David Niran has more than seven years of experience in artist development, business strategy and global African representation. He previously served as a talent manager at Nigerian record label Jonzing World, where he directed day-to-day operations and A&R.

Since joining Symphonic, he has spearheaded the release of Afrobeats artist Wande Coal’s new album King Coal and welcomed Libianca to the Symphonic roster.