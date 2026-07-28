Secretly Distribution promotes Kristian Downs to executive director of platform operations

Secretly Distribution has promoted Kristian Downs to executive director, platform operations.

In his new role, Downs will continue to oversee Secretly Distribution's digital operations team, while providing strategic guidance and long-term operational direction across SD's core platform infrastructure. He will report to COO and partner Chris Welz.

Downs worked closely with development partners Babel Ops to develop Secretly Distribution's bespoke repertoire management system RIOT. It will remain a core focus, with Downs working with the Babel team to lead RIOT's continued development, as well as future operational and metadata infrastructure tools.

“As SD and its tech stack grow and improve, Downs will work with other members of SD's senior leadership team to ensure that cross-platform dependencies remain aligned, and that SD's platform development strategy continues to contribute to wider company goals,” said a statement.

Before joining Secretly Distribution in 2020, Downs previously held senior leadership roles at AWAL/Kobalt and Beggars Group, as well as founding a music services distribution and rights platform supporting independent artists and labels.

His strategic vision, technical expertise, and collaborative leadership have been instrumental in building the platforms that support our clients today Chris Welz

Secretly Distribution COO and partner Chris Welz said: "Kristian has transformed our digital operations since joining Secretly Distribution six years ago. His strategic vision, technical expertise, and collaborative leadership have been instrumental in building the platforms that support our clients today. As we continue to invest in our technology and infrastructure, we're thrilled for Kristian to be leading the next phase of our platform development."

"I'm excited to step into this role at a time when technology is playing such an important part in helping independent labels grow and adapt,” said Kristian Downs. “A key part of my focus will be continuing to develop the systems and platforms that support our partners, ensuring they have access to best-in-class technology that enables them to operate more effectively and make informed decisions.”

"One of the real strengths of Secretly Distribution is that, as an independent business, we can work closely with our label partners, respond quickly to their needs and build technology that reflects the way they actually work,” he added. “Together with our long-standing technology partner, Babel Ops, we're investing in platforms that will continue to evolve alongside our labels and support the next phase of their growth."