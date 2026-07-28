Olivia Rodrigo launches Lego activation in LA record store

Olivia Rodrigo and the Lego Group have teamed up for a one-day fan event at Los Angeles record store Licorice Pizza.

The store was transformed into a Lego build to launch a worldwide fan challenge to mark the new Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection. The global treasure hunt is underway for 333 exclusive limited-edition vinyl records with clues set to drop on social channels over the next two weeks.

The Studio City-based record store was reimagined in Lego brick form. Its frontage had a Lego makeover, while the store invited fans to step into Olivia Rodrigo’s creative world with life-sized installations including a recreation of the Concert Moon from the Guts Tour, constructed from 77,000 Lego bricks.

During the event, Olivia Rordrigo answered questions from fans, who had travelled from across the United States, Canada and the UK to attend the experience.

Across the store, more than 110,000 Lego bricks were used to transform the venue, following over 500 hours of model building and assembly by a team of designers, engineers, model builders and technicians.

Olivia Rodrigo said: "We wanted to create something that felt different and something my fans could be part of. Kicking it all off at Licorice Pizza made it even more memorable. It was such a fun way to celebrate the collaboration with the Lego Group."

The event builds on the recently announced Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection, five collectible sets inspired by songs, performances and fan-favourite moments across her three albums.

Julia Goldin, chief product & marketing officer at the Lego Group, said: “When we launched the Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection, we wanted to invite fans to discover the stories, symbols and hidden details that make Olivia’s world so special. The Lego Editions x Olivia Rodrigo Vinyl Hunt takes that idea one step further, transforming the excitement of discovery into a real-world adventure that brings fans together in record stores and communities around the world.”

PHOTOS: Lego Group