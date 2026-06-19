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Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo lands third consecutive No.1 album with strong sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 19th 2026 at 6:00PM

Leadership of the album chart changes hands for the fifth week in a row, with the new resident at the summit being You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, the third studio album – and third No.1 – by Olvia Rodrigo.

Debuting at the summit, YSPS… consists entirely of songs written or co-written by the 23-year-old Californian, and racked up first week consumption of 102,814 units (27,194 CDs, 25,562 vinyl albums, 9,212 cassettes, 1,443 digital downloads ...

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