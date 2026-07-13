Rights Management Assistant

Who You Are

You will have a passion for music, with a particularly keen interest in royalties. You may already be working in a similar role, or looking for your first steps towards a career in music. You'll be a team player with a willingness to learn, looking for more opportunities to develop your royalties knowledge in a fast-paced environment

What You’ll Be Doing

You will actively participate in the creation of global collection structures for our clients, to optimise data transparency and royalty collections. You will show a willingness to learn, looking for more opportunities to develop your Royalties knowledge in a fast-paced environment and an inquisitive nature towards musical reporting.

Maintain agreements files and royalty statement files.

Maintain the royalties inbox.

Ensure effective, proactive management of high-profile clients' repertoire registration and collection with the appropriate collecting societies.

Administer the receipt and organisation of royalty statements, both paper and electronic — including authority letters, tax forms and similar documentation.

Administer PRS Live submissions.

Assist with incoming enquiries or requests regarding royalty statements.

Assist the team with any ad hoc projects that arise

What We’re Looking For

A team player with a willingness to learn.

The ability to multi-task.

Organised, with good use of time management.

The ability to prioritise workload.

Strong presentation skills, and comfortable delivering to Management and C-Suite

Desirable

Numerate.

Excel

Experience working with royalty data.

SQL and BI tool experience (preferred but notessential).

General knowledge of rights societies and rights structures

What Makes Someone Successful

You will already know the music-royalties landscape well — both recording and publishing. What matters is that you bring the technical skill, an analytical mind, numerical accuracy and the drive to build a market-leading practice

Why Join Us

Be part of something that matters.

We’re small, agile and fast-growing, and every person here has a genuine opportunity to be part of something that matters — contributing ideas, building relationships and growing alongside the business.

You’ll have direct access to the founders and senior management team, with your work and your voice contributing to the firm’s strategy, commercial growth and reputation in the market.

About Y Royalties

Y Royalties is a data-led and innovative workplace with a growing presence in the music rights space. We sit at the crossroads of music, data and finance — helping artists, labels, publishers and investors gain clarity, control and value across the entire music rights journey, from rights management and royalty auditing to accounting and transaction advisory.

Y Royalties was established in 2023 by Colin Young, Ben Marlow and Gary Groutage. We grew out of the royalties division at award-winning accountancy firm CC Young & Co, which marks nearly 30 years in the music industry this year.

Our 2020 investment in data infrastructure now sits at the heart of every service — analysing royalties at the most granular level to surface trends, anomalies and opportunities, and to drive our catalogue valuations and due diligence

Equal Opportunities

Y Royalties Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which every individual is able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

We champion a culture that’s welcoming, flexible and built on mutual respect. Teamwork, support and a genuine sense of belonging are what make us, us.