Artist Legacy Group to represent Estate of Raul Malo, frontman of The Mavericks

Artist Legacy Group (ALG) will represent the Estate of Raul Malo, founding frontman of the The Mavericks, the company has announced.

ALG will oversee the estate’s intellectual property rights, business interests and archival assets, while securing opportunities for media projects, brand partnerships and consumer products that celebrate Malo's "life, music and enduring influence".

The US singer-songwriter passed away in December 2025, aged 60.

“We are so grateful to the Malo Family for allowing us to be part of this next chapter,” said ALG founder and CEO Ashley Austin. “Raul had that once-in-a-generation voice, but what made him truly extraordinary was his ability to bridge styles, cultures, and generations. Our role is to protect that legacy while developing authentic, enduring ways to keep his music in conversation with the world.”

When an artist leaves behind a lifetime of music, reativity, and influence, preserving that legacy becomes more than a personal responsibility – it becomes a duty Betty Malo, the Estate of Raul Malo

Blending country, Latin, rock, blues and pop influences, Malo was the driving force behind the Grammy Award-winning group The Mavericks, known for songs such as All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down and the 1998 UK Top 5 hit Dance The Night Away.

Betty Malo, executrix of the Estate of Raul Malo, added: “When an artist leaves behind a lifetime of music, reativity, and influence, preserving that legacy becomes more than a personal responsibility – it becomes a duty. That’s why I engaged Ashley Austin as our estate manager: to professionally protect Raul’s intellectual property, oversee opportunities that honour his wishes, and ensure that every decision reflects the extraordinary artist and man he was.”

New York-based ALG represents a growing roster of artists, estates and entertainment brands, including the estates and legacies of DMX, Sam Cooke, Bootsy Collins, Ronnie Spector and The Blues Brothers.

PHOTO: Jeff Fasano Photography