Ivors Academy CEO Roberto Neri appointed to House Of Lords

The Ivors Academy chief executive Roberto Neri has been appointed to the House Of Lords.

An advocate for music and the creative industries for more than two decades, Neri has been made a Labour life peer in one of Keir Starmer's last acts as prime minister.

Under Neri's leadership, The Ivors has expanded its membership from 2,000 to 15,000 in a year, increasing its impact with government and industry, launching new initiatives to support creators and extending its reach and influence internationally.

"It is an enormous honour to be appointed to the House Of Lords," said Neri. "Everything I have worked towards throughout my career has been driven by a belief that music creators deserve to be valued, fairly rewarded and given every opportunity to succeed.

"It is a privilege to lead The Ivors Academy and to work alongside extraordinary songwriters, composers and colleagues every day. I look forward to continuing to champion music creators and the wider creative industries, ensuring they remain at the heart of our cultural life and future prosperity."

Prior to joining The Ivors in 2024, Neri was CEO of the publishing arm of Believe. His previous roles also include chief executive and chief operating officer at Utopia Music Services, EVP and head of business development at Downtown Music, founder and CEO at Eagle-i Music and VP of international at Bug Music.

He began his career in music as publisher relations manager at PRS For Music and has served on a range of music industry boards, including as chair of the Music Publishers Association and director on UK Music, PRS For Music, MCPS and PPL/PRS boards.

I couldn't be more pleased for him and for our community on gaining such a committed champion entering the House Of Lords Tom Gray, The Ivors Academy

Ivor Academy chair Tom Gray congratulated Neri on his appointment, which was announced today (July 16).

"Roberto has spent his entire career on one stubborn argument: that songwriters and composers deserve actual, spendable money, not just polite applause," said Gray. "He's one of the rare people in this industry, who’s won that argument on his day.

"Together, The Ivors Academy has stopped being a good idea people admire from a distance and become one of the most influential organisations for songwriters and composers anywhere in the world; built by getting industry, government and creators to sit in the same room and agree on something, which is its own kind of small miracle.

"This appointment isn't a gift. It's just everyone else catching up with what the rest of us already knew. I couldn't be more pleased for him and for our community on gaining such a committed champion entering the House Of Lords."

UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl said: “Roberto has been a tireless campaigner for songwriters and composers. In his role as CEO of the Ivors Academy, he has ensured all of the organisation's activities and campaigning work have gone from strength to strength. And, as a UK Music director Roberto continues to fight for the best interests of his members and the wider music community. I know he will continue that work on behalf of our sector as a powerful and influential voice in the House of Lords, where his strong commercial acumen and experience of the creative process will be a huge asset."

Former Roundhouse CEO and artistic director Marcus Davey CBE was also nominated for a peerage by the outgoing PM, whose list of 16 Labour figures also included London mayor Sadiq Khan and broadcaster June Sarpong.