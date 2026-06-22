Global artist, songwriter and management bodies call for rights to be respected in AI music deals

A global coalition of artists, songwriters and music managers has issued a warning to the world’s record labels and publishers to stop the misuse of their rights in AI deals.

The statement asserts that music creators are being sent letters by major labels and publishers informing them that their work has already been included in new AI licensing agreements without prior discussion or agreement.

According to the open letter, where labels and publishers are asking for consent, it is often solely for use of voice, not the ingestion of the music itself to create AI works. “When signing new deals, artists and songwriters are being forced to surrender their moral, image and personality rights without negotiation,” it stated.

“In the majority of cases, the rights being traded do not actually belong to labels or publishers – they belong to the artists and songwriters themselves,” stated the letter representing artists, songwriters and music managers. “This is hypocrisy and an injustice which needs to stop now. Labels and publishers rightly argue that AI companies need permission to train on their music catalogue, but will not grant artists and songwriters the same rights.”

A Spokesperson for the IFPI, which represents the global recorded music industry, said: "Music companies are leading the fight to protect artists’ and songwriters’ rights in the age of AI. While our members have taken different approaches, they share the same fundamental objectives: combating the unauthorised use of music and establishing licensing models that return revenue to artists and songwriters.



“At a time when some tech companies large and small are engaging in the wholesale theft of virtually every song ever recorded, our members have sued infringers, pushed for legislation, and developed new licensing models, all to protect the interests of artists, songwriters and rights-holders and ensure they are compensated.



“We are strongest when united as a music community and would encourage all who share our goal of a healthy and prosperous music ecosystem to work alongside us as we confront those advancing irresponsible AI."

Music companies are leading the fight to protect artists’ and songwriters’ rights in the age of AI IFPI spokesperson

According to WPI Economics, as of 2026, 274 commercial deals have been struck between AI developers and “a range of creative sectors” – including high-profile licensing agreements with platforms including Suno, Udio and Spotify. The deals include major labels as well as independents with agreements through Merlin.

The American Federation of Musicians recently launched a legal case against Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group over compensation for musicians as part of lawsuits with AI firms.

Earlier this month, a Universal ​Music spokesperson responded by stating that the company has "been at the forefront of protecting the rights and advancing the interests of artists ​and songwriters in the age of AI — striking responsible AI licensing agreements to ensure they are ⁠compensated, leading the charge for legislation to further protect them and taking legal action against bad actors."

"The AFM chose this route ​during our collective bargaining negotiations, and we will continue to work to resolve any issues through these negotiations, as we have in ​the past," the UMG spokesperson said.

“Warner Music Group is growing the value of music by establishing guardrails and architecting a healthy AI ecosystem on behalf of artists everywhere,” the major said in a statement earlier this month.

Amidst a flurry of AI deals, EMMA has coordinated this letter because of mounting concerns about the misappropriation and landgrab of artist and songwriter rights Jess Patridge

Coordinated by the European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) with support from organisations around the world including the Music Artist Coalition and SONA in the US, the open letter has been signed by 29 organisations representing the interests of artists, songwriters and music managers.

It sets out three core principles for AI deals:

Consent & Control: No more opt-ins. Artists and songwriters must have the right to say “no” to their music being exploited in AI systems.

Fair Compensation: It must be clear which percentage of revenue goes to the creator, to the label / publisher and to the AI company and how it will be allocated if they do decide to consent.

Clarity & Transparency: Clear, timely and understandable information must be provided in advance of any AI-related deal, allowing informed decisions to be made.

Jess Partridge, executive director, European Music Managers Alliance, said: “Amidst a flurry of AI deals, EMMA has coordinated this letter because of mounting concerns about the misappropriation and landgrab of artist and songwriter rights. Across the board, we are seeing major music companies acting unilaterally by agreeing global AI licensing agreements without entering into negotiations or requesting consent from the creative talent they work with.

“This is no way to build a viable, artist-centric music sector. It also risks repeating the mistakes of the past.

“We hope these companies recognise the damaging impact of their current approach, and will work with us to implement our three core principles around Consent & Control, Fair Compensation, and Clarity & Transparency.”

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “On the issue of AI licensing, artists, songwriters and managers have stood shoulder to shoulder with the wider music industry on the principle of consent – and that LLM models must not be trained on other people’s rights. With this open letter, we are simply requesting the same courtesy from our label and publisher partners. These rights are not yours to sell.”

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Songwriters must not be expected to sign away their rights without proper authorisation, fair remuneration and full transparency. This means having a meaningful say in how their work is used, clear information about the deals being proposed, the ability to give or withhold consent, and a fair share of the value created. AI in music must be built on respect for creators' rights, not on default opt-ins or terms imposed without genuine choice.”

Songwriters must not be expected to sign away their rights without proper authorisation, fair remuneration and full transparency Roberto Neri

Ron Gubitz, executive director of the Music Artists Coalition, said: “Music is made by artists: songwriters, musicians, performers. The rights belong to those creators. The music business is at a moment where it can build this properly, together. But that means genuine partnership with the people who make the music.”

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, said: “This is a pivotal moment for the music business. If we take a collegiate approach, we can capitalise on the opportunities of AI. But that approach has to be based on explicit creator consent. Artists must control how their rights are being used, and whether they even want to licence those rights in the first place.”

The full list of signatories is as follows:

European Music Managers Alliance

European Composer and Songwriter Alliance (ECSA)

Music Artists Coalition (USA)

SONA - Songwriters of North America (USA)

NITO - National Independent Talent Organisation (USA)

IAO - International Artists Organisation

Artist Rights Alliance (USA)

Black Music Action Coalition (USA)

Association of Artist Managers (Australia)

Music Managers Forum Aotearoa (New Zealand)

Music Managers Forum Canada

Featured Artists Coalition (UK)

The Ivors Academy (UK)

EMMA members who have signed directly are below:

Music Managers Forum UK

UMAN - Union des Manageuses et Managers de la musique (France)

Music Managers Forum Netherlands

NEMAA - Norwegian Entertainment Managers and Agents Association

IGMAP - Polish Artists Chamber of Commerce.

IMUC - Interessenverband Musikmanager & Consultants (Germany)

Music Managers Forum Sweden

AIM Ireland

MMaF - Music Managers Federation (Flanders, Belgium)

Music Managers Forum Finland

ZEME - Hungarian Managers Forum (Zenei Menedzserek Egyesülete)

Music Estonia Managers

Danske Artist Managers

Music Managers Forum Ukraine

Music Managers Forum Iceland

Music Managers Forum Suisse

FORMA - Foro de Mánagers (Spain)

Fédération des Bookers et Managers Unies (Wallonia, Belgium)