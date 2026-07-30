IFPI to roll out new principles on GenAI to global charts

Major music companies and independent labels have agreed on a set of principles for the eligibility of recordings developed using generative AI in official charts around the world.

The principles were developed in consultation with IFPI’s global member companies and are designed to provide a unified roadmap for official chart compilers, industry bodies and affiliated stakeholders worldwide.

IFPI will now be rolling out the set of initial principles to the official charts it directly manages across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, while working with its national group network worldwide to expand the programme across an additional 20-plus official charts programs.

Tracks created using generative AI systems have been appearing on streaming services, though many of these have been developed with tools that have been trained on artists’ music without authorisation. To tackle this, record companies are driving the development and licensing of AI music services that respect the rights of music creators.

As fans, we want to recognise the achievements of the artists creating the music we love and it’s right that charts continue to showcase music with human creativity at its heart Victoria Oakley

The move follows the recent announcement by a broad spectrum of recorded music creators and companies around the world on a unified approach to voluntary music track labelling to give fans clearer information about the use of GenAI in sound recordings. Distinguishing between “AI-Generated” and “AI-Assisted,” the labels are intended for global adoption across digital music services and other partners.

Victoria Oakley, CEO of IFPI, said: “Official music charts do more than just track sales; they celebrate human artistry and endeavour. As fans, we want to recognise the achievements of the artists creating the music we love and it’s right that charts continue to showcase music with human creativity at its heart.”

She added: “When properly licensed and authorised, AI provides exciting opportunities to enhance the creative toolkit. These principles provide a pathway for that innovation, while ensuring we don’t include tracks generated by systems that are ripping off artists and their music.

“AI is evolving rapidly and it’s critical that the music community takes the lead on how to ensure technology and human artistry grow together responsibly.”