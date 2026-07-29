Sam Fender and Olivia Dean will overtake the all-time record for most weeks at No.1 if Rein Me In tops the singles chart this week.

Last week, Rein Me In notched an 18th non-consecutive week at the summit, and a 19th would see it eclipse the 18-week record set in 1953 by American singer Frankie Laine’s I Believe. However, Dai Dai, Shakira & Burna Boy’s World Cup anthem, currently stands in their way, posting an impressive 24,936 sales so far ...