Influence Media's $600m Anthem Entertainment deal is confirmed

Influence Media Partners, in collaboration with funds and accounts managed by affiliates of BlackRock, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Anthem Entertainment.

The deal for the music publishing catalogues, film & TV publishing assets and its portfolio of master recordings was valued at more than $600 million. It follows reports last month that Influence was the successful bidder.

Anthem’s catalogues consist of more than 24,000 released songs and 60,000-plus additional unexploited works.

The catalogue features hits such as Britney Spears' Oops!... I Did It Again, Justin Timberlake's SexyBack, Timbaland’s The Way I Are, Cody Johnson’s Til You Can't, Rush's Tom Sawyer, OneRepublic’s Counting Stars, and others from country songwriters Jordan Davis, Shane Profitt and Chris Janson.

The film & TV catalogue contains soundtracks from iconic movies and television shows such as the Spider-Man franchise, the Men In Black franchise and Lego Ninjago. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q4 2026.

"This acquisition marks a major milestone for Influence Media and reflects the momentum we've built as a platform,” said Lylette Pizarro McLean, Influence Media founder & co-managing partner. “Anthem's catalogue extends far beyond hit songs – it's music that has become woven into iconic moments, films and shows that audiences around the world know and love.

“We're proud to welcome these works into the Influence portfolio as we continue our next chapter of growth with the support of BlackRock, and look forward to collaborating with our industry-leading partners to create new opportunities and drive exposure for the works and the artists behind them."

This acquisition marks a major milestone for Influence Media and reflects the momentum we've built as a platform Lylette Pizarro McLean

Influence Media Partners specialises in the acquisition, management and value creation of music and entertainment intellectual property. It has built a portfolio of works from artists including DJ Khaled, Future and Enrique Iglesias.

Paul Braude, CIO of Direct Private Opportunities Group at BlackRock, said: “Anthem’s catalogue exemplifies the high-quality, scaled intellectual property assets we seek within Direct Private Opportunities at BlackRock. Influence Media has built a differentiated platform with deep industry expertise and strong talent relationships, and we are pleased to broaden our partnership through this transaction. We believe renowned entertainment assets with enduring cultural relevance can deliver long-term value for our investors.”

Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Entertainment, said: “Over two decades, Anthem has built a rich and diverse catalogue of songs, recordings and film and television music. It has been a privilege to serve as custodian of this extraordinary music over the past three years, and I am proud of the dedication and integrity my team has brought to realising its value.

“As we complete this sale, I am pleased to see our catalogue and talented songwriters enter their next era supported by a creator-led independent with the vision and resources to unlock new opportunities and elevate them further.”