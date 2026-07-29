UMG and Apple Corps to release expanded edition of The Beatles' Rubber Soul in Q4

UMG and Apple Corps are to release an expanded special edition of The Beatles’ landmark 1965 album Rubber Soul.

Newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the collection presents the album in new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes.

The classic album has been expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and home demos, and the contemporary double A-side single, Day Tripper/We Can Work It Out. The new editions will be released on October 2.

The latest Beatles reissue campaign follows the announcement of plans to launch The Beatles at 3 Savile Row in 2027. The fan experience is in the building that was originally Apple Corps’ earliest 1960s headquarters, and the studio where Let It Be was recorded.

The Beatles Anthology 4 was released last November following the No.1 single Now And Then in 2023, released as part of the campaign for the 1962-66 and 1967-70 compilation albums.

All of the new Rubber Soul formats feature the album's new stereo mix, sourced directly from the original four-track master tapes. The audio has been brought to the fore with the help of cutting-edge de-mixing technology developed by the award-winning sound team led by Emile de la Rey at Peter Jackson's WingNut Films Productions.

The forthcoming reissue brings together all 14 new stereo mixes for the first time.

Across the Super Deluxe collections, fans can explore 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos, among them early versions of Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out, plus Little Girl, a previously unheard John Lennon song outline.

The collections also include the original mono album, the original Capitol US album version and the 1965 double A-side single, while the 2CD and 2LP Deluxe versions feature a curated selection of session highlights, demos and the single.

The 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe editions are accompanied by an 88-page hardbound book featuring a brand new written introduction by Paul McCartney, and a foreword compiled from John Lennon’s own words.

Rubber Soul will be available in standard 1CD and 1LP editions, 2CD and 2LP Deluxe, and 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe editions. The collection will also be available on Blu-ray, featuring the new Dolby Atmos mix, high-resolution stereo audio and promotional films for Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out.

Limited-edition orange vinyl and D2C exclusive Zoetrope vinyl editions will also be available.

PHOTO: Apple Corps