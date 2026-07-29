Oscar-winning artist Glen Hansard killed in motorbike crash

Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has been killed in a motorbike accident in Dublin.

Hansard, who was 56, was a solo artist, frontman for The Frames and starred in the 2007 Irish romantic musical drama Once. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Falling Slowly, which featured prominently in the film.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the motorbike crash on Lower Road in Lucan, west of Dublin. It was reported to emergency services at around 4.30am.

In a statement, ATC Management said: "With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

"Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.

"The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene."

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin posted on social media that he was "deeply saddened", describing Hansard as a "talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years".

The story in Once mirrored Hansard’s own life as a young busker in Dublin’s Grafton Street, a music scene from which The Frames and other bands emerged. He went on to secure a role in 1991 musical comedy film The Commitments.

Hansard was one half of The Swell Season with Markéta Irglová, who appeared together in Once. Songs from the film were featured in a musical, which was staged on Broadway as well as in Dublin and London’s West End.

The folk rock duo last year released Forward, their first album since 2009. Hansard also released several solo albums via the Anti- label. He played UK and European dates earlier this year, including at London’s Roundhouse.

Hansard leaves a wife, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, and three-year-old son Christy.

Photo credit: Stephan Vanfleteren