Spencer LeBoff joins Pipeline as head of revenue

Spencer LeBoff has been appointed as head of revenue at Pipeline.

Based in LA, he will be responsible for leading Pipeline's commercial strategy and relationships with record labels, music publishers, distributors, artists and IP investment funds.

LeBoff will also oversee business development with banks, financing partners and industry organisations and participate in Pipeline’s investment committee.

He brings a rare combination of creative industry experience, independent music expertise and structured finance, and understands the needs of rights holders Matt Spetzler, Pipeline

Pipeline already works with Merlin as its royalty financing platform, and its recent highlights also include the completion of its first publishing advance and the acquisition of Clarity Partners.

Matt Spetzler, chairman of Pipeline, said, "Spencer is exactly the kind of leader we were looking for as Pipeline enters its next phase of growth. He brings a rare combination of creative music industry experience, independent music expertise and structured finance, and understands the needs of rights holders across every part of the business. As we continue expanding our work with labels, publishers, distributors, artists and investors, Spencer will lead many of those relationships and help shape the next generation of Pipeline's products and services."

LeBoff previously served at Avex Music Group as senior vice president, head of publishing & acquisitions, where he helped establish its catalogue acquisition business. He led Avex's acquisition of the catalogue of songwriter Marco Rodriguez (aka Infamous), whose credits include Teddy Swims and Lil Wayne.

I'm excited to help more rights holders access the capital and financial tools they need to grow Spencer LeBoff, Pipeline

He has also held roles at BeatBread, BMG Music Publishing and Warner Bros Records.

Spencer LeBoff said: "Pipeline is solving a real problem for the people who actually own and manage rights. I've spent my career on both sides of that equation, signing writers and evaluating music assets and it's rare to find a company positioned to serve labels, publishers, distributors, investment funds and artists all at once. The team has built something genuinely innovative, and I'm excited to help more rights holders access the capital and financial tools they need to grow."