Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75 following illness

Bonnie Tyler has died aged 75 following a period of illness.

The Welsh singer and songwriter behind hits including Total Eclipse Of The Heart was being treated in hospital in Portugal.

"Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” said a statement on her website. "We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy."

Dates on Tyler’s summer tour had been cancelled or postponed after she was rushed to hospital in Faro in May for emergency intestinal surgery. After coming out of an induced coma following surgery she remained unwell and was in intensive care.

Her biggest hit was Total Eclipse Of The Heart, which she recorded in 1982 with Meatloaf producer Jim Steinman. The single was released the following year and hit No.1 in multiple territories, including the US and UK. It is certified double platinum in Britain with sales over 1.2 million – the post-1994 total including streams is 1,464,230 units (Official Charts Company).

Total Eclipse Of The Heart recently passed a billion streams on Spotify. The Total Eclipse Of The Heart album was also No.1 in the UK.

Tyler also scored Top 10 hits in Britain with It’s A Heartache, Holding Out For A Hero, Lost In France and A Rockin’ Good Way with Shakin’ Stevens.

Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth paid tribute on social media.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bonnie Tyler,” he said. “Wales has lost a true icon, whose music brought joy to so many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans across the world.”

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens posted: "So sad to hear of the death of Bonnie Tyler. A Welsh music icon, Grammy and Brit award winner and the sound of my teenage years."

PHOTO: Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty