Brat goes double platinum for Charli XCX

Brat was already Charli XCX’s most consumed album. Music Week can now confirm that the 2024 LP is officially double platinum in the UK (600,000 units).

Brat (Atlantic) crossed the threshold last week with 601,015 units (Official Charts Company), including 497,385 sales-equivalent streams, 100,195 physical copies and 3,434 downloads.

The streaming consumption has been phenomenal for Brat and it will soon cross 500,000 chart units in the UK based on streams alone.

Double platinum status for Brat was confirmed as Charli XCX prepares to release new album Music, Fashion, Film on July 24. Three singles from the album – Rock Music, SS26 and Wink Wink – have so far made a chart impact.

Brat was released in June 2024, debuting at No.2 and then peaking at No.1 in October following the release of the remix edition, Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat. Its ascent to the summit arrived 18 weeks after the original album’s release with a new high of 35,949 units.

The album spent an impressive 103 consecutive weeks in the Top 75 (dropping out just last month), as well as 35 weeks in the Top 10. It was No.8 overall in albums rankings for 2024, and was still in the year-end Top 20 last year (No.18). For 2026, it remains in the Top 50 for the year to date (No.48, 69,817 units in the past six months).

Brat spawned multiple hit singles with the four most consumed tracks (all on platinum status for 600,000-plus units) being Guess feat. Billie Eilish (No.1 peak, 1,026,495 units), Von Dutch (No.26 peak, 820,449 units), 360 (No.11 peak, 798,765 units) and Apple (No.8 peak, 758,525 units).

Gold-certified tracks from Brat (400,000-plus units) include Girl, So Confusing (No.28 peak, 471,215 units), 365 (No.63 peak, 436,324 units) and Sympathy Is A Knife (No.7 peak, 400,528 units).

Earlier this year, Charli XCX secured her third No.1 album with the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, which opened with consumption of 21,071 units. Wuthering Heights now has consumption to date of 49,197 units.

Crash, her first No.1 album, has consumption of 79,845 units since its release in March 2022.

PHOTO: Paul kooiker