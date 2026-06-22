Tributes to industry icon Clive Davis - the executive who shaped the soundtrack to several decades

Music industry legend Clive Davis has died, aged 94, following a storied career with superstar artists over several decades.

Davis had recently been in hospital to be treated for an upper respiratory infection. A representative said the executive and hitmaker had died at home in New York City.

He headed up three record companies during his career – Columbia Records, Arista and J Records – and was most recently chief creative officer at Sony Music Entertainment. He was also a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

In a statement, the Davis Family said: "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations. To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the centre of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

“Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives."

1/ To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. pic.twitter.com/K2fBvbDo4z — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) June 22, 2026

Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group, paid tribute to Clive Davis.

“Clive of course played a seminal role in the story of Sony Music through two incredible chapters, and he is responsible for a huge part of the recorded legacy of the company permanently,” said Stringer. “Not only are many, many artists we represent continuously indebted to his service but so many staff members have been influenced and mentored by his deep love and respect for our company which he carried right up until today. Our working lives are better for having had his constant presence in the aura and perception of Sony Music.”

Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge reflected on his long friendship with Davis.

"When I think back over more than four decades of friendship with Clive Davis, two moments always come to mind," he said. "In 1981, I was in a basement club on Baker Street in London to see a band I desperately wanted to sign: Haircut 100. The moment I saw Clive there, I knew they’d sign to Arista. I was introduced to him that night. As a young talent scout, I was completely intimidated.

"A couple of years ago, I was in France and Allen Grubman invited me to lunch with Clive and his partner. It was an unforgettable afternoon, with Clive serving as an encyclopedic guide through the history of the music business, his years at CBS Records, the artists, the bets he made and why he made them. We never worked together, but I loved how he fused creative and commercial nous, setting the way for the modern music business.

"My deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family, his four children, and countless friends."

Jon Platt, chairman/CEO, Sony Music Publishing, said: “Clive Davis was a music publisher’s best friend – someone who always understood the value of a song and the songwriter. What mattered most to Clive was a great song, and that passion was evident. We were fortunate to experience the one and only Clive Davis.”

As well as winning five Grammys, including the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award in 2000, his Saturday pre-Grammys party for artists and fellow execs was a regular fixture at the Beverly Hilton for the past five decades.

Over a career of more than 60 years, Davis steered the careers of artists including Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Kenny G, Patti Smith, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Aerosmith and The Notorious B.I.G.

When interviewed by Music Week in 2017 as part of the promotion for an Apple Music documentary, Davis said he realised early on that he had a “natural gift”.

Interviewed for the documentary directed by Chris Perkel, Simon Cowell said: “Deep down we all wanted to be Clive Davis."

Some of those artists championed by Davis several decades ago continue to endure with hugely successful careers, including Barry Manilow and Santana. Rod Stewart and Aretha Franklin also benefited from the industry icon’s Midas touch.

Speaking to Music Week in 2017, Davis gave his advice to execs working with artists.

“The basic thing is still to find stars with long-lasting careers,” he said. “Be grateful for one big hit, but don’t be satisfied by it. The role model is Adele, where you’re not satisfied with one of her hits but you want to hear the whole album. Look for the headliners that will give you a long-lasting career.”

Clive played a seminal role in the story of Sony Music through two incredible chapters, and he is responsible for a huge part of the recorded legacy of the company permanently Rob Stringer

Davis began his career as a lawyer, having graduated from Harvard Law School. Orphaned in his teens, he won scholarships to New York University and Harvard.

In his late twenties, he decided to make the move from working in small New York law firms to Columbia Records’ legal team.

After being promoted to general counsel, he was promoted to vice president in 1965 and became president of CBS’ Columbia, which was re-energised under Davis.

He signed Janis Joplin and her band to the label, along with Santana, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen.

As he recounted in his 2013 autobiography The Soundtrack Of My Life, the lawyer-turned-music-mogul had learned that he had “ears” – and became known as the man with the golden ears.

However, his career took a major stumble in 1973 when he was sacked from Columbia over allegations of misuse of funds from his expense account (including his son’s bar mitzvah). He strongly denied the charges and most of the allegations were dropped. Davis paid a $10,000 fine for failure to pay taxes; a civil suit with CBS was settled out of court in 1977.

Davis described it as a “witchhunt”, telling Music Week: “I survived and did it with vindication.”

He went on to have success with the newly formed Arista, including stars such as Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin and punk poet Patti Smith, who was not an obvious signing but had a hit with Springsteen co-write Because The Night.

“This is thanking Clive Davis for transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support,” posted Patti Smith on Instagram following news of his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith)

Speaking to Music Week in 2017, Davis identified his greatest chart achievement as the seven consecutive US No.1s between 1985 and 1988 with Whitney Houston, who he had signed to Arista in 1983. The executive personally oversaw the recording of her eponymous debut album, which was a huge global success upon release in 1985.

Under Davis, Arista signed talent including Annie Lennox, Kenny G and Sarah McLachlan. He also oversaw the revitalised Santana, who won nine Grammys following chart-topping success with Supernatural in 1999.

In another career setback, Davis was forced out at Arista in 2000. It followed a partnership on acts including TLC and Outkast with LaFace Records – whose head LA Reid went on to replace him – as well as with Sean “Puffy” Combs on Bad Boy Records (Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans).

But parent company BMG did back his new venture, J Records. As well as masterminding Rod Stewart’s commercial rebirth with the Great American Songbook series, he helped develop new stars such as The X Factor singer Leona Lewis. He repeated the TV talent show singer success with American Idol act Jennifer Hudson.

Davis is survived by three sons and a daughter, who are all connected to the music and entertainment industries.

PHOTO: Clive Davis attends the 66th Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute To Industry Icons at The Beverly Hilton on February 3, 2024 in Beverly Hills (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)