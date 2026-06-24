UMG's Michele Anthony & Tina Sinatra on global ambitions for 'emotionally rich' Sinatra The Musical

Universal Music Group’s Michele Anthony and co-producer Tina Sinatra have shared with Music Week their hopes for the new Sinatra The Musical to expand beyond the West End.

Opening June 24 at London’s Aldwych Theatre, the musical follows the life of Frank Sinatra from New Year’s Eve 1942 when the young singer is about to give a history-making performance. As Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the temptations of being the most popular singer in America. He later begins an affair with movie star Ava Gardner.

Tony award winner Joe DiPietro has written the script, which follows Sinatra’s career, high-profile affair, record sales slump and big showbiz comeback, with direction and choreography handled by fellow multiple Tony award winner, Kathleen Marshall.

The musical, which is presented by Michele Anthony (executive vice president, UMG) and Bruce Resnikoff (chairman, UMe) for Universal Music Group Theatrical alongside Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone for Frank Sinatra Enterprises and others, is “an amazing opportunity and a huge responsibility”, Anthony revealed.

She credited Tina Sinatra as being the team’s “North star guiding us creatively”.

“It was very important to Tina that this musical be authentic and honest, to tell Frank’s story during this period of his life, flaws and all,” Anthony continued. “Together, we handpicked our award-winning writer and our incredible director and choreographer. It has been wonderful to see this creative vision come alive on the historic Aldwych stage – always our first choice for this show. We are deeply grateful to the Nederlanders [the theatre’s operators, Nederlander Organisation] for giving us this special home.”

The musical, which runs until April 10, 2027, features more than 20 of Sinatra’s hits including That’s Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come and Come Fly With Me.

“The songs happen to be among the greatest ever written and recorded, but you don't have to be a lifelong Sinatra fan to connect with them,” Tina – Frank Sinatra and Nancy Barbato's daughter – told Music Week.

Addressing whether the song selection in partnership UMG was difficult, she said: “There were moments when we had to ask ourselves whether a particular song served the story or we were choosing it simply because everyone loves it. That's a very different question.”

Tina, who is also principal manager of the Sinatra estate, added: “The best choices were usually the ones that revealed something unexpected about the characters.”

We’re keen to bring Sinatra’s timeless music to fans old and new Michele Anthony

As we ponder which Sinatra classics may reveal more about his life and the people in it, we speak to Anthony and Tina to hear about building out the star’s legacy, the value of truthful and “emotional” storytelling, and why the musical isn't a ‘jukebox’ show…

Decca president Laura Monks told us in an interview about Paddington The Musical that the UMG label wants to work more “deeply in film, TV and spaces like gaming alongside musicals”. Can you explain why expansion into other arts sectors like theatre matters at UMG?

Michele Anthony: “Few artists have shaped popular culture as profoundly as Frank Sinatra. We are blessed to have a pantheon of some of the greatest artists in music history on our rosters and in our catalogue. Film, TV and theatre is a natural fit for their treasured stories and works.

“Our philosophy has always been to partner with the best writers, directors and creators to craft and tell compelling stories that add to the legacy of these artists and draw new generations to their work. Sinatra The Musical shines a new light on Frank Sinatra, his life and music especially during a time period few know in detail. Producing this new musical and bringing it to life in London’s West End is hugely exciting.”



Frank Sinatra

What were the biggest challenges working with the estate, Frank Sinatra Enterprises, in bringing Sinatra’s life to the stage, and how would you summarise UMG’s role here?

MA: “It’s been an honour and a privilege working with Tina Sinatra. Seven years ago, when she came to me and Bruce Resnikoff with the idea of UMG producing this musical, we knew it was both an amazing opportunity and a huge responsibility bringing Frank and his legacy to life. This is not a ‘jukebox’ musical, so while audiences will love all of the 20-plus songs we have in the show, they will also experience an emotionally rich story."

Tina Sinatra: “The music engulfs the story, and the story engulfs the music. There were certainly many discussions because Frank's catalogue is so rich. Everyone has their favorite songs, and ultimately, the question was, ‘What moves the story forward?’ We were always looking for songs that would fit dramatically as well as musically.

“Some songs carry such powerful associations that you have to be careful how you use them. Audiences arrive with decades of memories attached to this music. You want to honor those expectations while also allowing people to hear the songs in a new way.”

I hope it tours the globe and introduces new generations to this extraordinary body of work Tina Sinatra

Tina, how does it feel to see the lives of your father, mother and Ava reanimated onstage?

TS: “What I’ve found most moving is seeing these three people not as historical icons, but as human beings navigating love, ambition, disappointment, success and heartbreak. The audience may come in knowing Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner, but not mom (Nancy Barbato), but the show allows them to experience them as people. And now everyone will know mom.”

You were a baby when the events the musical centers on happened. Did you have any reservations about trying to guide the production here, in terms of retelling what went on when you weren't old enough to remember?

TS: “Not really, because my role was never to act as an eyewitness. My responsibility was to help ensure that the spirit of the people involved felt truthful. I grew up knowing these people and living with the consequences of their choices. More importantly, the music itself tells a great deal of the story. The emotional truth was already there in the recordings. Our job was to listen carefully and build a theatrical experience around that truth rather than around mythology.”

Is the appetite for musicals based on celebrated singers and musicians growing, and is it being recognised by UMG?

MA: “Yes, UMG has always been active in theatre, ever since Mamma Mia! brought the music of ABBA to new generations starting in 1999. If you look at what Bruce and UMe, our global catalog division, have been doing in recent years, you’ll see our increased participation in musicals from Motown The Musical to Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations to, most recently, Neil Diamond’s A Beautiful Noise. Many of our artists and their estates are eager to be more involved and explore these possibilities. And of course, we must highlight the remarkable success of Paddington The Musical, co-produced by our UK company [Universal Music UK]!”

What hopes do you have for Sinatra The Musical now that it’s on the West End after its 2023 run in Birmingham? Any hopes or plans for broader expansion beyond the UK?

MA: “Absolutely. But for now we are focused on introducing Sinatra The Musical in London where Frank and Ava are so beloved – and a city they too held dear. Together with our UMG UK partners who are great supporters of the show, we’re keen to bring Sinatra’s timeless music to fans old and new.”

TS: “I hope it tours the globe and introduces new generations to this extraordinary body of work. Ultimately, it’s a story about people, not celebrities. The themes are universal: love, loss, ambition, regret, forgiveness and resilience. The music carries the story’s emotional truth, and audiences recognise themselves in it.”

PHOTO: Joel Harper-Jackson as Frank Sinatra (Credit: Brinkhoff/Mögenburg)