Featured Artists Coalition publishes Kitemark for music distributors

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) has published a new Kitemark for music distributors.

Developed by the FAC Artist Council as an online publication, the Kitemark sets out what artists should expect from their distributor partners, and offers tips and insights on how to make the most out of working with them.

It is designed both as guidance for distributors and as a benchmark for artists, and can be accessed from the FAC website here.

According to MIDiA Research, the number of self-releasing artists rose by 17.2% in 2024, accounting for $2 billion of global recorded revenue.

“As more and more artists self-release, self-manage or start their own labels, the relationship with their distributor is becoming increasingly important," said Bella Levina Lueen (aka Levina), artist and chair of the FAC Artist Council. "These services not only deliver artists' music, videos, artwork and metadata to digital and social platforms, they can also provide wider support, from funding opportunities to marketing expertise.

“The purpose of this guide is to make that relationship easier to navigate through clear, practical advice. We hope it encourages greater dialogue and transparency between artists and distributors, giving artists the confidence to ask informed questions, recognise what great support looks like, and find the right distribution partner for the next stage of their journey."

Our hope with the kitemark is to provide clarity to artists at all different stages and make the process of distribution more transparent for everyone Lazlo Barclay, FAC Artist Council

The FAC Kitemark provides a series of practical checklists – setting out a “gold standard” of practices that the best music distributors should be providing, alongside tips and advice aimed at empowering artists to make more informed choices.

The guide also highlights the growing importance of transparency around artificial intelligence, helping artists ask informed questions about ownership, consent and control, while encouraging distributors to clearly communicate any AI-related policies and practices.

“Distributing music can be an absolute minefield for independent artists," said Lazlo Barclay (aka Pink Mario), artist and FAC Artist Council member. "Our hope with the kitemark is to provide clarity to artists at all different stages and make the process of distribution more transparent for everyone.”

Ed Black (aka edbl), artist and FAC Council member, added: “Releasing music independently is far more accessible than it used to be, and as it's become such a popular route to building a career, choosing the right distribution partner matters more than ever.

"I've been with the same distribution company since pretty much the start of my journey as edbl, and that team has played an integral part in getting me to where music is now my full-time focus. We hope this guide helps you navigate what can be a confusing, ever-changing industry - to understand what distributors actually do, and to find the right team for you.”

In a landscape that can feel busy and nuanced, having clear markers for trust are a great way of making sure that artists are served in the best way Sarah Wilson, TuneCore

The guide has also been praised by industry partners.

Sarah Wilson, head of TuneCore, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, said: “One of our core goals at TuneCore is to educate artists on best practices surrounding distribution so that they can take informed control of their careers.

"In a landscape that can feel busy and nuanced, having clear markers for trust are a great way of making sure that artists are served in the best way, without having to worry about the mechanisms for delivery and investment. This report is ethically, financially, and professionally vital in helping independent artists and distributors best work together in support of great music.”

Absolute Label Services head of label operations Kate Hendry added: "Distribution today is about much more than getting music live on platforms or available in shops. The strongest partners combine operational excellence with strategic input, data analysis and consistent communication.

"Artists and labels should be working with a distributor that offers transparency, challenges thinking where needed, and brings experience that helps maximise every release. The best distribution partners become an extension of your team, bringing expertise, perspective and accountability throughout every stage of a campaign, with a shared focus on long-term growth.”

Established in 2025, the FAC Artist Council bids to encourage engagement with the widest diversity of the artist community, and to ensure they can identify the issues and changes that would be most impactful to their livelihoods.