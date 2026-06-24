Absolute Label Services sign Appleton following comeback with new material

Absolute Label Services have signed Appleton – former All Saints duo Natalie and Nicole Appleton – for their upcoming EP Side By Side.

Side By Side will be released on September 4 with Absolute providing full label services across the release campaign, including digital and physical distribution, marketing and project management.

All Saints achieved five No.1 singles, including Pure Shores and Black Coffee, and currently have more than 2.7m monthly listeners on Spotify.

Appleton was formed in 2002 and the duo saw their first single, Fantasy, reach No.2. Follow-up Don’t Worry was also a Top 5 hit and its parent album, Everything’s Eventual, earned Top 10 status in 2003.

After reissuing their Everything’s Eventual LP on vinyl, Appleton returned with the release of the single, Falling Into You, in January – their first new music as a duo in 23 years. The track was A-listed at BBC Radio 2, with the band performing it on their Piano Rooms with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

At the start of June, the duo released the EP’s second single, Ready To Begin, which was written by Natalie and Nicole alongside Shadowhands, the producer of 2002’s Fantasy.

We’re delighted to welcome Appleton to Absolute and to be partnering once again with the team at Fascination Mark Dowling

Fascination Management’s Adam Klein said: “Witnessing the reaction to Appleton’s return over the past few months has been incredibly special. Nicole and Natalie have created a collection of songs that feels authentic to who they are today while still capturing everything fans have always loved about them.

“As we prepared for the release of their new EP, Side By Side, it was important to find a partner with the expertise and relationships to maximise the opportunity across distribution, streaming, playlist pitching, sync and audience development, supported by strong reporting and insight. We’re delighted to be partnering with Absolute and look forward to working together to deliver a world-class campaign for this exciting new chapter in Appleton’s career.”

Absolute label services director Mark Dowling said: “We’re delighted to welcome Appleton to Absolute and to be partnering once again with the team at Fascination. Nicole and Natalie have built an enduring connection with fans, and the new music demonstrates why their return is generating so much excitement. Through our global distribution and marketing expertise powered by our own music operating system Anthology, we look forward to helping deliver a campaign that reaches both long-time fans and new listeners alike.”

Absolute’s current and recent client base includes The Reytons, Immi Dash, Edbl, Scouting For Girls, Louise, Alison Goldfrapp, Alice Cooper, Hybrid Minds, Thousand Foot Crutch, Sea Power, Mica Paris, Bananarama, The Damned and PP Arnold, Kaiser Chiefs, Feeder and Busted.