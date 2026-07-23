Reservoir unveils joint venture with Ollie Hodge's Some Action

Reservoir Media has announced a new joint venture with UK A&R executive Ollie Hodge, bringing his frontline label Some Action into Reservoir's recorded music operations.

Based out of the Reservoir and Chrysalis Records London office, the label will further expand Reservoir’s global recorded music business, operating alongside independents Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Music, as well as Reservoir Recordings. It will also reinforce the company’s "continued investment in artist development and frontline repertoire", according to the announcement.

Hodge launched Some Action in 2024, releasing BRIT-nominated duo Good Neighbours’ debut single Home (745,572 sales, OCC), which went platinum in both the UK and US.

In an age of data-driven A&R and labels chasing viral hits, Ollie is a real music-first guy, focused on the quality of the music and the artist's vision Rell Lafargue, Reservoir Media

Hodge previously held creative roles at Columbia Records, Warner Chappell and Polydor, and has worked with artists including George Ezra, Glass Animals, The Vaccines, Glasvegas, Passion Pit, Declan McKenna, MGMT, Holly Humberstone, Madeon, Gossip and Years & Years.

More recently, he served as an A&R on the Mumford & Sons’ chart-topping albums Rushmere (2025) and Prizefighter (2026).

"This partnership is another important step in the evolution of Reservoir's recorded music business, pairing Ollie's creative instincts with Chrysalis' label platform and our global resources to help emerging artists build lasting careers," said Reservoir president and COO Rell Lafargue. "In an age of data-driven A&R and labels chasing viral hits, Ollie is a real music-first guy, focused on the quality of the music and the artist's vision, sound, and songs. That's rare today, and we value it. We're proud to welcome Ollie and Some Action to the Reservoir family."

The Some Action team also includes former Columbia and Communion marketing veteran Charlie Shawcross as general manager, and A&R Dillon Hall, who joins from Common Knowledge Records.

We have such a strong vision about where we want to take Some Action and Reservoir really shares our philosophy Ollie Hodge, Some Action

Some Action has already signed three artists: Irish artist and songwriter McGrath, Scottish-American singer-songwriter and producer JP O’Grady, and British singer-songwriter L Devine.

“Since founding Some Action, we have been thoughtful about who we sign, searching for and backing artists with a strong sense of identity and the ambition to help them to build lasting careers. JP O’Grady, L Devine, and McGrath are exciting talents, and I’m proud to have them helping shape the spirit of Some Action and putting their trust in us,” said Hodge.

“I’m also honoured to be representing another facet of Reservoir’s frontline music strategy alongside the incredible existing legacy of Chrysalis. We have such a strong vision about where we want to take Some Action and Reservoir really shares our philosophy. Their combination of understanding how to support indie creativity with their global infrastructure and expertise makes them the perfect partner to help Some Action and our artists reach their full potential.”

PHOTO (L-R): Dillon Hall (A&R), Ollie Hodge, Eva Churchill (digital marketing), and Charlie Shawcross (general manager).