Reservoir signs singer-songwriter Jarrett Doherty to first publishing deal

Reservoir Media has agreed a publishing deal with singer-songwriter Jarrett Doherty, the frontman of US alt-pop/rock duo Jady.

The agreement, which includes Doherty’s full catalogue and future works, marks his first publishing deal and the first signing through Reservoir’s newly launched joint venture with Tinman, a publishing company founded by Reservoir writer Sam Tinnesz.

Jady have a series of independent releases, including The Haze (2022), Napalm (2023), and Silver (2025), racking up over five million streams on Spotify.

The duo have also supported acts on global tours, such as Red Leather, The Cab, Call Me Karizma, IDKHow and Saint Motel, performed more than 200 shows worldwide, and sold out the Newport Music Hall in Columbus.

We look forward to working alongside Sam Tinnesz to support Jarrett’s continued growth and help create new opportunities to showcase his talents to the world John Ozier

Outside of Jady, Doherty has collaborated with a host of artists, writers, and producers, including co-writing music with fellow Reservoir songwriter Sam Tinnesz, as well as Curtis Peoples, Tyler Joseph, Julia Wolf, Paul Duncan, Erik Ron, Trent Dabbs, Kodeblooded, and more. Doherty also performs as a bassist and collaborates regularly with solo act Jay Joseph.

Jarrett Doherty said: “A couple years ago, I began writing with other people. Not far into that journey I met Sam Tinnesz and so enjoyed our time together. He has opened doors and relationships with people I could never even dream about collaborating with, so it only made sense to make it official. He brought us to Reservoir, and I am so excited to be a part of this team to continue to make music for our band Jady.”

John Ozier, Reservoir executive vice president of creative, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jarrett to the roster, as we begin this exciting new chapter working with Sam Tinnesz’s Tinman. Jarrett has already demonstrated an exceptional ability to connect with audiences through both his songwriting and artistry, helping build Jady into one of the most promising emerging acts in alternative music. We look forward to working alongside Sam to support Jarrett’s continued growth and help create new opportunities to showcase his talents to the world.”

PHOTO: Jady (photo credit: Connor Harrington)