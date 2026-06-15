Work across some of the biggest names in music, and culture - executing campaigns from brief to delivery. You'll coordinate creator activations, manage timelines, and be embedded in the day-to-day of CORD's client work.

THE ROLE

We're looking for a Campaign Executive to own the execution of campaigns across a live portfolio of artist and brand work. You'll be the person who makes campaigns move, managing creator outreach, tracking drafts, securing approvals, monitoring posts, and keeping every system up to date.

You'll work within the Campaign Managers in CORD’s Creator Partnerships team. You'll be embedded in a live, fast-moving environment from day one, with real ownership and clear deliverables from the start.

WHAT YOU'LL OWN

Campaign Delivery

Own end-to-end execution across assigned campaigns - delivered on brief, on time, and within budget

Ensure all campaign milestones, posting windows, and client deadlines are met without escalation

Collect and review drafts against campaign checklists; secure CM approval at least 24 hours before scheduled post times

Confirm post times with creators, monitor posts going live, and log live links in the tracker within 2 hours of going live

Client Communication

Manage client updates in line with agreed cadences - weekly status by Thursday EOD, plus ad-hoc updates as campaigns require

Respond to all client emails and messages within 4 working hours

Capture and circulate action points from client calls within 24 hours

Secure client sign-offs on creative, briefs, and budgets without delay or repeat chasing

Creator and Talent Relationships

Complete outreach to blogs, creators, and contributors within 24 hours of brief approval

Negotiate fees within agreed campaign rate bands; flag any deviation to the CM before commitment

Maintain a responsive network - chase rates on briefed contacts should average a reply within 48 hours

Resolve or escalate talent issues (no-shows, draft quality, payment queries) within 24 hours

Campaign Systems and Reporting

Keep Notion campaign pages, trackers, and shared systems updated daily with current status, blockers, and next steps

Pull and format weekly reporting data, ready for CM review every Wednesday EOD

Surface performance flags proactively - under-performing posts, viral moments, sentiment shifts - not on request

File all campaign assets and approvals in the agreed locations within 24 hours of receipt

Cultural and Strategic Contribution

Contribute actively to at least one brainstorm or strategic discussion per week

Flag at least two relevant cultural or platform insights per week -new sounds, formats, creators, trends, platform behaviours

Sharpen campaign deliverables where invited - deck improvements, narrative tightening, angle refinement

SCOPE

You own:

Creator and blog outreach, briefing, and draft management

Post scheduling confirmation and live monitoring

Notion and tracker upkeep

Client communications within agreed cadences

Reporting data, performance flags, and asset filing

You don't own:

Creative direction decisions

Fee negotiation outside agreed rate bands

Client escalations without CM sign-off

YOU'RE RIGHT FOR THIS IF

You've run creator or influencer campaigns end-to-end and know what clean delivery looks like

You're a strong communicator - clear, concise, and timely with creators, clients, and colleagues alike

You stay close to culture: you know what's moving on TikTok, who's popping in music, and where platforms are heading

You're organised under pressure and can hold multiple campaigns simultaneously without things slipping

You flag problems early and come with solutions, not just updates

You take ownership - if something's blocked, you move it

You work well within a team but don't need managing to execute

Benefits

28 days total annual leave (including bank holidays)

Private health and dental care

Subsidised gym membership

£1,500 annual development fund for conferences, courses, or tools tailored to your growth

Monthly team socials

Quarterly team getaways

DETAILS

Contract: Full Time Employee

Start Date: ASAP

Location: Brick Lane, Shoreditch. Attendance in person 4 days a week.

Hours: Core hours 09:00-18:00, Monday to Friday

Contact: Head of Operations