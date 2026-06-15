Transgressive Records is an independent record label based in London and New York, seeking an impassioned, experienced and highly organised person to join our team as Marketing Manager.



The candidate will be responsible for the planning, management, coordination and execution of creative marketing and promotional campaigns for domestic and international artists and releases on the label, both physically and digitally. The candidate will be working across UK-specific marketing/advertising plans and implementation, alongside the international and North America teams.



Reporting into and working alongside senior management as well as the Senior Marketing Manager, you’ll be expected to establish, build, and maintain strong and collaborative working relationships with artists, management, distributors, promo teams, as well as external agencies and suppliers.



Alongside tight oversight of timelines and deadlines, the individual will be across the latest marketing trends and innovations to ensure that campaigns are distinctive, progressive and as far-reaching as possible.



We are looking for someone that is as adept at leading high impact campaigns with established artists as they are with working with emerging, breakout artists.



ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Planning, leading, and executing creative, strategic and innovative timelines and marketing campaigns for new releases, working closely with A&R, international and digital teams to ensure that global strategy is aligned and in tune for each campaign

Ensuring all parts (audio files, metadata, artwork, etc.) are delivered for both digital and physical products to distribution / retail partners in a timely manner

Create and manage the marketing and promotional budget on a per release basis to ensure alignment with artist aspirations/ambitions as well as company objectives, working alongside the finance controller and other team members to formulate cohesive, holistic plans

Steer and coordinate internal and external teams, including the artists and their representation, to ensure the end-to-end delivery of creative campaigns

Input and thought leadership on creative ideas and marketing, including the briefing and commissioning of external parties for compelling audio-visual elements of a release campaign

Originating and managing all verticals and team members within a campaign - not least production, digital (including media/ad spend, working alongside the digital marketing manager), press, online, radio and TV teams for each project.

Strategic planning and diligent tracking on D2C and retail activity alongside distributor(s) and other team members, plus keeping the sync team informed

Managing promo budgets (e.g. TV / radio appearances) and keeping them within approved budget parameters; supporting relevant team members on their successful execution

Organising and leading on campaign/project planning meetings with key team members and personnel

Ensuring that artists have product stock allocated and booked for touring well in advance of live dates, as well as coordinating ticket buys in conjunction with the Marketing Assistant

Prepare materials for awards submissions in conjunction with the Marketing Assistant

Compile and provide weekly release campaign reporting to internal and external team members, highlighting key moments, highlights, statistics and future targets

Closely analyse performance of songs, albums and campaigns, working closely with the digital teams to track updates, and where appropriate, coordinating repitches

Offering insight and perspective to label strategy as part of a supportive team

CANDIDATE ATTRIBUTES INCLUDE:

A passionate, enthusiastic, progressive and collaborative Marketing Manager with excellent experience in end-to-end marketing campaigns for both emerging and established artists

Familiar and confident in allocating and managing marketing budgets effectively of varying scales

Possessive of knowledge of the digital landscape including but not limited to various content formats and associated release planning, social media planning, DSPs, creator marketing, and beyond

Able to confidently oversee production for physical releases within agreed timeframes and budgets, with a knowledge of different formats, associated lead and production times, suppliers and processes

Bears a diverse musical taste and is enthused about audience engagement and development, including finding new ways to reach audiences for artists of various genres and backgrounds

Has secured a substantial and culturally relevant contacts base and network of music industry connections alongside relevant experience in a record label environment

Exhibits leadership quality, including but not limited to, interpersonal skills, analytical/critical thinking, flexibility, attention to detail and collaboration

Maintains up to date knowledge within an ever-shifting sector and observes evolving trends and researching/seeking new prospective project collaborators

Exemplary written and verbal communication skills

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail

A self-starter - as well as able to work closely and successfully in a team dynamic

Confident at multi-tasking, time management and flexible in approach

Hard working, problem-solving and driven

Has a true passion for music, culture and people

LOCATION:



The role will involve office (London) and remote working. Travel will occur regularly as part of the role, relating to performances, presentations and key meetings.



SUBMISSIONS:



Please submit your CV and covering letter to transgressiveapplications@gmail.com with the job description in the subject line. The final date for submissions will be the evening of Friday 10th July 2026.



Please note: due to the anticipated volume of received submissions, we will sadly not be able to respond to every single submission – if we feel that you meet the criteria for the role, we will reply directly to discuss prospective next steps, including a potential interview. Apologies in advance if you do not hear from us – we greatly appreciate your interest in a career at Transgressive and thank you for your time and consideration.



ABOUT TRANSGRESSIVE:



Transgressive is an independent, award-winning music company that has been established for over 20 years. We believe in taking musical and artistic risks, conducting ambitious, diligent work on behalf of our artist roster, and exhibiting consistent kindness and care throughout the process, from point of artist discovery through to final project delivery, internally and externally. We wish to empathetically empower and support both those in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as well as inspire a new generation of audiences in the process.



Transgressive is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed towards creating a working environment in which no one will be treated less favourably on the grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or age.