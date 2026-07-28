The Other Songs to sponsor Dulwich Hamlet FC

The Other Songs have signed a deal to become the front-of-shirt sponsors for Dulwich Hamlet FC.

The independent music and entertainment company was founded in 2018 by brothers Alastair and Billy Webber. With a roster that has surpassed 10 billion total streams, The Other Songs spans records, publishing, management and live events.

“It’s a huge honour to be sponsoring Dulwich Hamlet this season,” said Billy Webber. “We cannot wait to meet the fans and see the team succeed."

The non-league South London club was previously sponsored by dance music company Defected.

We cannot wait to meet the fans and see the team succeed Billy Webber

“Many similarities exist between music and football,” added Webber. “Both are built around community, culture and bringing people together. We have a shared belief in supporting local communities and backing the arts. We’re very proud to follow Defected Records, who we know well and have collaborated closely over the years, even conjuring up a classic hit together, Pump It Up by Endor. It’s a privilege to follow in their footsteps.”

The Other Songs’ management division represents Endor, who has amassed 800m streams on Pump It Up.

Dulwich Hamlet chair Ben Clasper said: "From our first conversations, it was clear that this wasn't simply a commercial partnership, the team at The Other Songs understood what makes this club special because they were part of our community as supporters first. That shared appreciation for our values, our fans and what Dulwich Hamlet represents made this a natural fit and we're excited to work together and look forward to partnering on initiatives that will benefit the club and our community."