FAC and American Express reveal 2026 Amex Unsigned artists

Six new UK artists have joined talent from the previous three cohorts to participate in the fourth year of Amex Unsigned.

The American Express initiative helps create breakthrough opportunities for emerging music talent through access to live gigs, social campaigns, mentorship and opportunities to have their music featured in advertising campaigns.

Launched in 2022, Amex Unsigned has grown into a platform that backs a diverse community of artists and live venues, giving artists access to mentoring and performance opportunities that enable them to explore their passion and build confidence.

Following a record number of applications, Abi Flynn, Good Health Good Wealth, Jack Dean, Jay Malakhi, Reem Mitten and The Public Eye were selected to take part in the programme by an expert panel overseen by the Amex Unsigned team. All will now benefit from a range of tailored support, including opportunities to perform at major UK live events, including BST Hyde Park and All Points East.

As part of the programme, artists from all cohorts are invited to appear at gigs throughout the summer. London duo Good Health Good Wealth have already performed at a special Amex Unsigned outdoor stage as part of the Harry Styles-curated Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank Centre, while Abi Flynn performed ahead of Craig David at a private performance for Soho House members at White City House.

Abi Flynn, 2026 Amex Unsigned Artist, said: “Being selected as one of six artists for Amex Unsigned, and then being offered the opportunity to open for Craig David, was such a beautiful reminder of why I do what I do. Craig has influenced so much of the artist I am today, so this opportunity felt like an incredible moment of alignment for me.”

We look forward to helping this cohort of artists get the most out from this fantastic initiative, and connecting them with industry-leading experts as part of our mentoring programme Gary Reid

Through a partnership with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC), all six participants and those from previous cohorts will also benefit from a dedicated mentoring programme. Hosted at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance and YouTube Studios, this will include expert-led sessions on live performance, songwriting and marketing, before culminating in a showcase for invited industry guests.

They will also receive free studio time at the world-renowned Metropolis Studios.

Dave Edwards, VP, American Express, said: “As Amex Unsigned enters its fourth year, we are delighted to welcome six new artists to the initiative. With support from the Featured Artists Coalition and other partners, we will be helping them access the backing, mentoring and breakthrough opportunities they need to open doors. Having worked closely with emerging artists across a breadth of genres, we know the hurdles they face in an increasingly tough industry and are proud to play a part in developing their careers.”

Gary Reid, head of partnerships & programmes, Featured Artists Coalition, said: “Having come on board as a partner in 2025, it’s been fantastic for the FAC to develop and expand our partnership with Amex Unsigned. We look forward to helping this cohort of artists get the most out from this fantastic initiative, and connecting them with industry-leading experts as part of our mentoring programme.”

Previous years’ Amex Unsigned artists have played at a number of major festivals including Wilderness, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, Lido and All Points East. Opportunities have also included having music featured in advertising campaigns and receiving mentorship from industry experts.