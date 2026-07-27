Charli XCX could land her fourth No.1 album in a row with Music, Fashion, Film.

Her eighth album in total has 15,174 sales so far, with 12,009 from physical, 893 from downloads and 2,272 from streams. With Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, it is joined in the Top 3 by new entries from Snow Patrol (an anniversary edition of Eyes Open, 7,473 sales) and Shania Twain (Little Miss Twain, 5,869 sales). The Strokes are new at No.4 with ...