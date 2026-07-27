MUSEXPO to honour Nora Felder with Global Music Supervisor award

MUSEXPO has named Nora Felder as the recipient of the Global Music Supervisor Award at the 27th global edition of the music business conference, staged in association with music discovery, development and executive consultancy firm A&R Worldwide.

The honour will be presented during the annual International Music Industry Awards gala dinner on Wednesday, March 24, 2027, at Castaway in Burbank, California, as part of MUSEXPO 2027.

The MUSEXPO 2027 Global Music Supervisor Award recognises Nora Felder’s exceptional creative achievements, enduring influence and significant contributions to the global entertainment and music industries. During the award presentation, Felder will also receive official proclamations from the City of Burbank, the County of Los Angeles, and the California State Assembly in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments and lasting impact on music, film, television and popular culture.

“Widely regarded as one of the entertainment industry’s most accomplished and influential music supervisors, Nora Felder has built an extraordinary career defined by creative excellence, groundbreaking collaborations, and a remarkable ability to elevate storytelling through music,” said a statement. “Her work has helped shape some of the entertainment industry's highly acclaimed film and television productions, earning the respect of filmmakers, composers, artists, studios, and audiences around the world.”

A two-time Grammy Award nominee, six-time Emmy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner, Felder began her career in New York City booking emerging artists and live music events before joining producer Phil Ramone at Phil Ramone Inc. Rising to the position of Vice President, she contributed to recording projects with artists including Paul Simon, Sinéad O'Connor, Malcolm McLaren, Cyndi Lauper and Iggy Pop.

After relocating to Los Angeles, Felder transitioned into music supervision with the cult classic Romy And Michele's High School Reunion.

Her transition into television came with the series Californication, where her music supervision played an integral role in defining the show’s signature musical identity throughout its seven-season run. She went on to work across shows including Stranger Things, What We Do in the Shadows, Better Things, Ray Donovan, The OA, Yellowjackets, and most recently, The Boroughs.

Felder’s music supervision on Stranger Things helped create one of the most significant cultural music moments in recent years, propelling Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill back to the top of charts 36 years after its original release.

Her extraordinary creative vision, impeccable musical instincts, and ability to transform storytelling through music have made her one of the most influential and admired music supervisors in the world Sat Bisla

“The phenomenon underscored the extraordinary influence that music supervision can have in pairing iconic songs with unforgettable storytelling, creating lasting cultural moments that resonate across generations,” said the statement from MUSEXPO.

In addition to her Grammy and Emmy recognition, Felder has earned numerous awards from industry organisations, including the Guild of Music Supervisors, the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, the Women in Sync Awards, the Music Week Sync Awards and the Banff World Media Festival/Rockie Awards.

“Nora Felder represents the very best of what music supervision has become on a global level,” said Sat Bisla, founder & president of A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO. “Her extraordinary creative vision, impeccable musical instincts, and ability to transform storytelling through music have made her one of the most influential and admired music supervisors in the world. Whether introducing iconic songs to entirely new generations, championing emerging talent, or collaborating with some of the industry's most respected filmmakers and creators, Nora's contributions have had a profound impact on the intersection of music and visual media. We are honoured to recognise her with MUSEXPO’s 2027 Global Music Supervisor Award.”

Nora Felder added: “I am deeply honoured to receive the MUSEXPO Global Music Supervisor Award. Music supervision has always been about collaboration – working alongside filmmakers, creators, artists, composers, and countless talented people to help bring stories to life through music. I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to be part of projects that have connected audiences with songs in meaningful and unexpected ways. I’m incredibly grateful for this recognition and for the opportunity to celebrate a craft I deeply love."

Previous honourees from the music supervision and entertainment community have included Dave Jordan, founder & CEO, Format Entertainment; Amy Dunning, vice president, music, Netflix; Mike Knobloch, president of music & publishing, NBCUniversal; Alexandra Patsavas, director of music creative/production, original series, Netflix; Steve Schnur, worldwide executive & president of music, Electronic Arts; Mamie Coleman, executive vice president & head of Fox Entertainment Music; and Jen Malone, music supervisor, founder & head of Black & White Music.