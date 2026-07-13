Disney Music Group president Ken Bunt to receive MUSEXPO 2027 Lifetime Achievement Award

MUSEXPO has announced Disney Music Group president Ken Bunt as the recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th global edition of the music business conference and showcase.

The honour will be presented during a special luncheon at Castaway in Burbank, California, on March 22, 2027, in recognition of Bunt’s “exceptional leadership, innovation and enduring contributions to the global music business” over three decades.

In his current role, Bunt oversees marketing and distribution of The Walt Disney Company’s recorded music, music publishing, and live concert businesses, including Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Concerts and Disney Music Publishing.

Under Bunt's leadership, Disney Music Group has released and marketed some of the world's most successful and influential soundtracks, scores, artist recordings, and live music experiences.

He has also overseen marketing and distribution of a catalogue encompassing recordings and songs from classics including Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, Mary Poppins, Beauty And The Beast, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Tarzan, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Hannah Montana, Descendants, Zombies, Camp Rock and It's a Small World.

“Ken Bunt has played an instrumental role in promoting the global soundtrack of generations,” said Sat Bisla, founder and president of A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO. "His visionary leadership has elevated Disney Music Group into one of the most admired and influential music companies in the world.

"Whether through releasing iconic film music, artist development, publishing, live experiences, or innovative business leadership, Ken's contributions have had an immeasurable impact on our industry and popular culture worldwide. It is a tremendous privilege to recognise his remarkable achievements with MUSEXPO's Lifetime Achievement Award.”

I'm grateful to The Walt Disney Company for the opportunity to help share stories through music and contribute to a legacy that has inspired generations around the world Ken Bunt, Disney Music Group

Bunt’s vision is also credited with fuelling the continued worldwide expansion of Disney Concerts, which now presents thousands of live performances annually through productions including Star Wars In Concert, Marvel Infinity Saga, Disney Princess – The Concert, Pixar In Concert and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

He has worked closely with artists including the Jonas Brothers, Sabrina Carpenter, Demi Lovato, Plain White T's, Almost Monday and Freya Skye over the course of his career.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Sat Bisla and everyone at MUSEXPO,” said Bunt. “It's especially meaningful that this award will be presented in Burbank – the city where I began my music industry career at American Recordings in 1993.

“Looking back over the past three decades, I've been incredibly fortunate to work alongside extraordinary artists and talented colleagues who share a passion for the power of music to tell stories and bring people together. This recognition belongs to all of them, and I'm grateful to The Walt Disney Company for the opportunity to help share stories through music and contribute to a legacy that has inspired generations around the world.”

During the award presentation, Bunt will also receive official proclamations from the City of Burbank, the County of Los Angeles, and the California State Assembly in recognition of his accomplishments and impact on the entertainment industry.

A&R Worldwide's MUSEXPO 2027 is set for March 21-24.