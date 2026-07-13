Public Service Broadcasting and Big Special to play benefit show for SO Recordings' James Borrer

Public Service Broadcasting and Big Special will perform a special benefit concert tonight (July 13) at London’s Indigo at The O2, in memory of SO Recordings’ James Borrer, who passed away from cancer in January.

Held in partnership with Bowel Cancer UK, the event aims to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer, with all proceeds going directly to James Borrer’s young family. Tickets are on sale here.

In a statement, colleagues at SO Recordings said: “This benefit is a celebration of the life of James Borrer. James died of bowel cancer on 14 January 2026. He had been ill for only a few weeks, having mistaken symptoms of bowel cancer for colitis – a common issue that can unfortunately lead to tragic consequences. James leaves behind his wife, Caroline, and two young daughters, Amelie and Seren.”

“James worked in music his whole life, and this event celebrates the music that meant so much to him,” the statement continued. “Public Service Broadcasting and Big Special were two of his favourite artists, but above all he loved the experience of live music – from the Dublin Castle to Wembley Stadium – fully immersed in the unifying power of a crowd and a great band.

“He was easy to spot: tall, bopping along, beaming with that huge grin of his. He loved day trips with bands, weekend music crawls across cities, and especially summer festivals – really, any festival. Being there with his bands and his friends, united by music. So we decided to put on this show in his memory. He would have loved it. All money raised will go to his family.”

James worked in music his whole life, and this event celebrates the music that meant so much to him SO Recordings

Public Service Broadcasting said: “We’re honoured to be part of a fundraising night in memory of James Borrer, raising money for his family and awareness for Bowel Cancer UK. We hope as many people as possible can join us and support this very worthy cause.”

In a statement, Big Special said: “It was an honour to have known James. He always had a way of seeing the positive in everything – an infectious part of his character. His passing was a sudden and brutal blow to all of us who knew him… and sadly this is the story for so many people affected by cancer every day.

“By playing this show we want to embody the joyous, victorious and positive spirit James carried, and celebrate everything he was. Being able to raise money using our art and music is the best way we know how.”

Public Service Broadcasting, Big Special, the venue Indigo at The O2 and ticketing platform AXS are donating their time, hire fees and booking fees to support the fundraiser.