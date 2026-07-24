Eighteen down, one to go…It’s an historic week in the singles chart, as Sam Fender & Olivia Dean’s Rein Me In racks up its 18th (non-consecutive) week at No.1 on consumption of 43,450 units (3 7-inch vinyl, 608 digital downloads and 42,839 sales-equivalent streams).

In so doing, it equals the all-time record, set way back in 1953 by American singer Frankie Laine’s recording, I Believe.

On the fifth week of its fourth run at No.1, its 30th consecutive week in ...