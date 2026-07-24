The third artist in album chart history to raise ‘hell’ to No.1 – following Chris Rea in 1989 (The Road To Hell) And Meat Loaf in 1993 (Bat Out Of Hell II – Back Into Hell) – Gracie Abrams debuts atop the list with her third studio album, Daughter From Hell.

Racking up first week consumption of 30,897 units (10,920 CDs, 6,012 vinyl albums, 4,819 cassettes, 1,114 digital downloads and 8,032 sales-equivalent streams), Daughter From Hell is Abrams’ second No.1, ...