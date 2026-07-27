Snapchat rolls out Now Playing feature with Spotify

Snapchat has introduced a Now Playing feature on Snap Map, which enables users to share what they are listening to with friends.

Launched in 2017, Snap Map was designed for users to see their friends’ locations. Snap Map has since grown with a global reach of 450 million as it has expanded with new features, now including music discovery.

The Now Playing feature has launched with Spotify in all territories where both Snapchat and the streaming services are available, with Canada coming online soon.

Snapchat users can now link their Spotify account, choose who can see their listening activity, discover songs through the people they talk to via the app, and save tracks to Spotify from Snap Map, Spotlight and Sound Pages.

Spotify is expanding its own social features with new features added earlier this year to its in-app Messages sharing experience.

“Music is one of the most personal ways people express themselves, and it becomes even more meaningful when it brings friends closer,” said Snapchat head of music, Manny Adler. "Now Playing adds a new layer of expression and discovery to Snap Map, helping Snapchatters share the soundtrack to their day and find new music through the people they already know.”

Users can tap a track to explore Spotlight videos using the same sound, open it on Spotify, or save it to Liked Songs. Songs can also be saved directly to Spotify from Spotlight videos and Sound Pages.