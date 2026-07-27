UTA signs Laufey for global representation

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laufey for global representation in all areas.

UTA will work to secure opportunities across live touring, media, filmed entertainment, brand partnerships, and more.

The signing arrives in the wake of Laufey playing sold-out arenas across North America, the UK, Europe, Asia and Oceania in support of her A Matter Of Time album, which peaked at No.3 in the UK and No.4 in the US.

The Icelandic artist's world tour launched last autumn, including multiple sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena, London’s O2 Arena and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. Additional outings include sold-out shows at Australia’s Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and Afterpay Arena in Sydney, along with stops in South America and Mexico.

Laufey has garnered a global following by fusing classical music, pop and traditional jazz. A Matter of Time (2025) recently won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

In 2026, the multi-instrumentalist was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Order of the Falcon, which is the highest national distinction for Icelandic citizens who have made significant contributions to the nation’s cultural, artistic and international reputation.

Read our 2025 cover feature with Laufey here.

PHOTO: Nicole Mago