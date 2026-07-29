Industry figures launch Clique Apps to support artists in building fan relationships

Clique Apps has launched to help artists and creators build direct relationships with their audiences.

Founded by Cody Blake, Matthew Esposito and Peter Bunetta, Clique gives artists and creators a dedicated mobile app where they can connect directly with fans through content, community, ticketing, merchandise and monetisation tools.

Unlike platforms such as Patreon and FanFix, where creators receive a profile inside an existing marketplace, Clique creates an individual app for each creator that lives independently under their own name in the App Store.

"When someone searches for their favourite creator in the App Store, they shouldn't discover another platform," said Cody Blake, co-founder and CEO of Clique Apps. "They should discover that creator. We believe the creator should always be the brand."

Cody Blake spent two decades building Liquidfish, a creative and technology agency behind enterprise software, mobile apps and digital commerce platforms for Fortune 500 companies and major athletes and entertainers.

Matthew Esposito has spent years in marketing and strategy roles across creator agencies, Warner Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, working on campaigns for artists including Teddy Swims and Jessie Murph.

Peter Bunetta has five decades of experience inside the music industry, having written, produced and recorded with artists including Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and Donna Summer. He also co-founded Big Family Music, whose creative community has worked with artists including Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims and Gracie Abrams.

We believe the strongest fan relationships should belong to creators, not platforms Matthew Esposito

“Creators have spent years building audiences on platforms they don’t own,” said Matthew Esposito, co-founder and CMO of Clique Apps. “We believe the strongest fan relationships should belong to creators, not platforms.”

When an artist signs on, Clique designs and builds their app, and hands over a fully functional, branded product in about a week. Underneath that is a modular interface: artists get a dashboard where they can toggle individual features on or off – content and community tools, direct fan communication, monetisation options, and ticket sales – rather than being locked into one fixed template.

Clique’s first group of artist and creator partners includes dancer GiaNina and Warner Records artist Alex Sampson, who recently used his Clique app to livestream his headline show in Canada exclusively for subscribers.

Meanwhile, pop artist Leah Kate has used her app throughout a headline tour to allow fans to upload their own concert photos and videos, purchase merchandise directly, and stay connected with her community.

The company remains invite-only as it continues building alongside its first partners, while developing additional apps for more artists and creators.