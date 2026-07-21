Canada's SOCAN partners with Musical AI to protect music creators on AI usage

SOCAN has announced a collaboration with Musical AI to give music creators consent and compensation controls over how their work is used by AI.

The Canadian PRO says it will work with Musical AI – a rights technology company specialising in consent and attribution for AI-generated music – to explore appropriate uses and guidelines for attribution technologies in Canada. This includes exploring ways Musical AI's attribution technology can support fair compensation for songwriters, composers and publishers when their work is used by AI.

SOCAN will also recognise Musical AI as an approved technology partner for attribution services and related initiatives.

The collaboration is guided by two core principles: that creators must have control over whether their work is used in AI through an opt-in model, and must be credited and compensated whenever their work informs AI-generated content.

“As AI reshapes the music industry, music creators must have transparency, credit and fair compensation,” said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. “SOCAN’s role is to protect the rights and livelihoods of songwriters, composers and music publishers. This collaboration with Musical AI establishes a foundation for attribution and compensation, to ensure that music creators are paid when their music is used by AI.”

Artists and songwriters should always retain control over their work as AI systems evolve Sean Power, Musical AI

According to Musical AI, its attribution technology analyses AI generated outputs and separately assesses influence connected to sound recordings and musical compositions, creating reporting that can "support accountability, licensing and compensation".

SOCAN and Musical AI will continue to explore other product offerings, such as Musical AI’s consent management tools, as part of the initiative.

“Artists and songwriters should always retain control over their work as AI systems evolve,” said Sean Power (pictured), CEO of Musical AI. “The first step is consent. The next step is attribution that can show how music contributes to an output and how value should flow to artists and songwriters. Working with SOCAN helps place music creators at the center of a rights respecting model for AI and music.”