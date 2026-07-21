Crowned Music Champion at the Music Week Women In Music Awards last year, Jade Richardson has built a career by lifting up emerging talent, from Ms Dynamite to PinkPantheress and Sasha Keable. Now running her Jade-Inc management company, alongside roles at Warner Records and 0207 Songs, she could stake a claim as one of the busiest execs in the industry, which is perhaps no surprise given her ambition is to “change the world through music and art”. Richardson is also ...