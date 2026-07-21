Believe Music Publishing partners with Jack Russell Music

Believe Music Publishing has agreed a long-term partnership with independent publisher Jack Russell Music.

Founded by Clare Ram in 2007, Jack Russell Music is home to artists and writers including Vybz Kartel, Sly Dunbar, Brooklyn Funk Essentials and Michael Oliviere, alongside multiple other renowned producers in the reggae and dancehall space.

The new deal will see Believe Music Publishing administering the Jack Russell Music catalogue, as well as providing its sync services and creative development to the company's existing and new writers.

"Reggae and dancehall have always punched above their weight culturally, and what we're seeing right now is a real moment for the genre on the global stage," said Believe Music Publishing’s VP of publishing Peter McCamley (pictured). "The sampling culture around these catalogues is as vibrant as ever, and we're genuinely excited about what we can unlock in that space – bringing Believe Music Publishing's global sync expertise and creative reach to a catalogue that has already proven its power to resonate across generations and genres.

"Clare has spent nearly two decades building something truly special with Jack Russell Music, and we can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

This partnership strengthens our company's ability to ensure its catalogue is accurately represented and efficiently administered worldwide Clare Ram, Jack Russell Music

Jack Russell Music’s most sampled works include 20th Century Steel Band’s Heaven And Hell Is On Earth, which has been sampled 93 times since its 1975 release. It features on Jennifer Lopez’s Jenny From The Block, Gwen Stefani’s Hollaback Girl, and tracks from the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Mos Def and Grandmaster Flash.

In addition, Pon De Floor by Major Lazer feat. Vybz Kartel was sampled in Beyonce’s Run The World (Girls) as well as tracks by Trey Songz, Snoop Lion and more.

Ram added: “This partnership strengthens our company's ability to ensure its catalogue is accurately represented and efficiently administered worldwide while we continue to expand our roster, grow our catalogue and uncover more opportunities for our songwriters through creative development.”

Jack Russell Music also published the 2025 John Lewis Christmas ad song, Where Love Lives, written by Lars ‘Lati’ Kronlund who later formed Brooklyn Funk Essentials.

Elsewhere, Denise “Saucy” Belfon's hit Work (Put Yuh Back In It) was sampled by Drake on his new album Maid Of Honour, with other recent releases featuring works from the Jack Russell Music catalogue include Cutty Ranks’ Black List, Protoje’s The Art Of Acceptance, Protoje & Jesse Royal’s Something I Said, Vincent Davies’ Vindication and Hector Lewis’ Cosmic Roots.