The iconic Koko building in North London turns 125 this year, but the venue inside is on an unrelenting drive towards innovation, as Olly Bengough tells Music Week. Here, the owner and CEO details how, by adding a luxury members’ club, recording studio, media arm and more to the business when it relaunched in 2022, Koko has “taken the live experience to the next level”, and reveals what he’s planning next...

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

PHOTOS: CK MORRISON

It was a ...