Fever and Dice to sponsor Women In Music Awards

Music Week is delighted to announce that Fever and Dice will sponsor the Music Champion category at the Women In Music Awards 2026.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

Live music discovery platform Dice was a winner at the Music Week Awards 2026 last month. It marked the first anniversary since the company was acquired by US live entertainment tech platform Fever.

Jade Richardson won the Music Champion category at last year’s Women In Music ceremony.

We are proud that Fever and Dice will be sponsoring the Music Champion category at this year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards Sophie Braham

'We are proud that Fever and Dice will be sponsoring the Music Champion category at this year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards,” said Sophie Braham, director of strategic initiatives, Dice. “The awards are an important reminder to celebrate the incredible talent we have within our industry and to shine a light on the women and female-identifying individuals who shape, and increasingly lead, the music sector.”

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included FKA Twigs being presented with the Inspirational Artist award by Skunk Anansie’s Skin (also a previous winner), Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com



For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com