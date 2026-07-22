'His talent is extraordinary': Fontana signs blues guitarist Toby Lee

British blues guitarist Toby Lee has signed to Fontana Records and released his first single with the label, Work You Out.

The 21-year-old has already toured extensively, sharing the stage with names such as Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons, Peter Frampton, Slash and Joe Bonamassa, as well as with his own band.

He was also invited by Jools Holland to play on the Later... presenter's annual Hootenanny on BBC Two, which was followed by a Glastonbury performance.

In 2025, Lee played 150 shows – 66 as Jools Holland’s special guest and the rest with his trio – including slots at UK festivals such as Isle Of Wight, Love Supreme, Cornbury and Cropredy.

“As an expression of raw, explosive musical humanity, the guitar solo is unbeatable – and there are few better exponents than Toby Lee," said Fontana president Tom Lewis. "His talent is extraordinary. His playing is thrilling and it’s all feel. He was born to play the blues. One could argue that the global rock’n’roll scene was built on the backs of the great British-born blues guitarists. Toby is part of that lineage.”

Lee's talent was recognised from an early age. At the age of 10, Lee's video tribute to B.B. King had gone viral, leading to a personal invitation from King’s daughters to perform at B.B. King's Blues Club in Beale Street, Memphis.

My emotional channelling is through the guitar. I can say whatever I need to say through it Toby Lee

Lee, who was bullied at school, said everything started to make sense when he picked up a guitar.

“Perhaps it helps explain why my emotional channelling is through the guitar," he said. "I can say whatever I need to say through it."

Lee, who was bullied at school, said everything started to make sense when he picked up a guitar. “Perhaps it helps explain why my emotional channelling is through the guitar," he said. "I can say whatever I need to say through it."

Lee worked with Bad Sounds producers Callum and Ewan Merrett on his new track Work You Out, which was co-written with Jay Flew (Nectar Woode, Amie Blu, Avalon Emerson).

His 2026 European festival slate includes European Festivals across the Netherlands, Switzerland, Estonia, Italy, Hungary, Romania and Norway, while upcoming UK stops include Exeter's Beautiful Days (August 23) and Battersea Park, London (August 31).

Universal Music UK announced the return of legendary label Fontana last year as its new home for jazz, folk, blues, alternative and soul in the UK.

PHOTO: Back Row (L-R): Thomas Haimovici (A&R), Jess Graham-Wright (marketing manager, Fontana), Orna Lyons (head of marketing, Fontana), Hugo Turquet (SVP, BMG), Hugh Phillimore (Sound Advice)

Front Row (L-R): Benedict Curran (senior commercial director, Fontana & Decca), Toby Lee, Tom Lewis (president, Fontana)