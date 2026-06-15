After co-workers at an Edinburgh bar praised his singing during shifts, James Emmanuel began sharing his soulful croon with the world. Now, with a new EP imminent, the Fontana-signed artist recounts his dreams coming true...

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol

PHOTO: Izzy Leach

Your latest release is about to arrive, which follows your debut EP, A Time To Heal. How are you feeling about it?

“I’m very excited. This one cuts across the wide range of my musical palette. For the last ...