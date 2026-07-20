Singer Shreya Ghoshal confirmed for The O2's birthday series

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal is the second artist to be confirmed for The O2's 20th birthday series.

The artist will perform on June 4, 2027, joining the previously announced Maisie Peters, who will make her headlining debut the AEG venue on May 8 next year, on the anniversary line-up.

Running throughout next summer, the London arena's 20th birthday series promises to bring together a programme spanning rising stars to global icons across a range of genres.

“Our goal has always been to deliver a world-class and diverse programme to mark The O2’s 20th birthday, so we are really pleased to confirm Shreya Ghoshal as the second artist to join the line-up," said Emma Bownes, SVP, venue programming at AEG International. "As one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, she brings extraordinary talent and global appeal to our birthday series as we mark two decades as the world’s most popular live music venue."

The show promises to deliver a journey through Ghoshal's "most iconic hits while also unveiling new sonic chapters that reflect her evolving artistry".

When we were planning The Unstoppable Tour, I knew I wanted to begin the journey at The O2 Shreya Ghoshal

“When we were planning The Unstoppable Tour, I knew I wanted to begin the journey at The O2," she said. "It's one of the world's most iconic live music venues, with an incredible legacy of hosting some of the biggest artists over the past two decades. To now return to the same stage as part of The O2's landmark 20th anniversary celebrations feels like a wonderful full-circle moment.

"It's also quite rare to revisit the same venue within the same tour, which makes this performance even more special. I'm looking forward to sharing another unforgettable evening of music with audiences in London."

The O2 has hosted more than 3,000 shows and welcomed over 100 million visitors since opening with Bon Jovi in June 2007. Next year will mark more than two decades of partnership between the venue and headline sponsor O2, who have worked together in close collaboration since the venue’s inception.