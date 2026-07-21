Masayoshi Sukita to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Abbey Road Music Photography Awards

Legendary Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita is to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards.

Best known for his 44-year collaboration with David Bowie, Sukita took the iconic cover shot for Bowie’s 1977 Heroes album, and is also known for images of Iggy Pop, Marc Bolan, Joe Strummer, Yellow Magic Orchestra and David Sylvian.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 24. Sukita follows David Bailey CBE, who received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025.

“Masayoshi Sukita is one of the true visionaries of music photography," said Abbey Road’s director of marketing & creative Mark Robertson. "His images have not only documented some of the most influential artists of our time, they have helped define how we see them.

"Sukita created photographs that have become part of cultural history, with work that is timeless, intimate and instantly recognisable, demonstrating the power of photography to shape the identity of artists and entire eras. His influence and legacy continue to inspire across music, fashion and visual culture.

"We are honoured to celebrate Masayoshi Sukita with the Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, recognising a lifetime spent elevating music photography into an art form.”

I am very pleased to be a part of the history of photography. I will keep working on photography, and hope people will continue to enjoy my work Masayoshi Sukita

Sukita's images of David Bowie were prominently featured in the record-breaking DAVID BOWIE IS exhibition run by V&A Museum, London. He also held solo exhibitions in Japan, England, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the US.

"It is a big honour for me to receive the Lifetime Achievement award at the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards," added Sukita. "I am very pleased to be a part of the history of photography. I will keep working on photography, and hope people will continue to enjoy my work.”

This year, the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards received over 24,500 submissions from 40 different countries, a 25% increase on last year’s entries.

The judging panel this year is led by head judge and co-founder, British photographer, publisher, and film director Rankin. Other judges include Nile Rodgers, Raye, Måneskin frontman Damiano David, portrait and documentary photographer Platon and Abbey Road’s Producer In Residence Kid Harpoon. among others, while the shortlisting panel of photographic and creative experts is led by MPA chief shortlister & global ambassador Sacha Lecca.

Launched in 2022, the awards now form the leading element of the Abbey Road Music Photography Accelerator, which encompasses events, exhibitions, workshops and learning resources.