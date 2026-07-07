Gotobeat expands with launch of arena tour division

Live entertainment company Gotobeat is expanding its services to include arena shows with the launch of a new arena tour division.

The data-driven company, which combines promoters’ experience with AI technology, has announced its inaugural two arena shows at OVO Arena Wembley, featuring Lucki (July 10) and TayC (November 15), with further announcements set to follow soon.

Pietro Bertini, partner and senior promoter at Gotobeat, hailed the launch – which will see it apply its proprietary audience forecasting technology to arena-scale events for the first time – as a "defining moment" for the company.

We're excited to help shape the future of live entertainment at an even greater scale Pietro Bertini, Gotobeat

"Our mission has always been to rethink how live music tours are planned and delivered, making touring more sustainable and connecting more fans with the artists they love," said Bertini. "Bringing that approach to arena touring is a significant step forward, and we're excited to help shape the future of live entertainment at an even greater scale.”

Gotobeat, which reported 400% growth in 2025, says the new division represents the next stage in its expansion while reinforcing its mission to make touring more sustainable.

The company uses custom-built AI tools to inform decision-making in order to reduce risk, lower costs and support more sustainable touring. It achieved more than an 80% average in venue occupancy in 2025 for events of over 700 capacity – a 33.3% increase on industry standards.

According to the firm, its team of 20 industry specialists "identifies audience demand in communities overlooked by traditional promoters and uses data to forecast ticket sales with greater confidence".

With live events spanning comedy, spoken word, jazz, pop and rap, the company previously reported that it was on track to deliver 1,000 shows across the UK and Europe this year.

By working across a broader range of venues and audiences, Gotobeat plans to "continue to strengthen its proprietary forecasting technology", which it says helped artists earn an average of 30% more per tour in 2025.

PHOTO: Ibrahim Maalouf performing at the Roundhouse, which works with Gotobeat (credit: @gianspeaking)