Dice and Fever mark first anniversary of joining forces with series of partnership extensions

Following the announcement in June 2025 that Fever and Dice would be joining forces, a series of partnership extension deals have been confirmed.

In the first six months of 2026, Dice signed and extended partnerships with a range of independent venues and promoters in the music industry. The deals included extending partnerships with Alexandra Palace, Labyrinth and Fly Festival in the UK; Framework and Sound Nightclub in Los Angeles; Factory Town & Club Space in Miami; and Public Records in New York; as well as onboarding new partners such as Lux club in Lisbon, Stranger Than, Gallery club in London and Yes in Manchester.

Dice won the Ticketing Company trophy at the Music Week Awards last month.

“Extending our partnership with Dice earlier this year reflects the value we place on our relationship,” said Lucy Fenner, commercial director, Alexandra Palace. “It’s encouraging to see the wider partnership with Fever creating new opportunities, and we’re looking forward to exploring how consumer channels such as Secret London can help raise awareness of our events, reach new audiences and support ticket sales.”

By tapping into the Fever infrastructure, Dice is now ready to launch in several new markets, including Australia, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Mexico.

Fever has spent the last year forging partnerships, including deals with Formula 1, FC Barcelona and Primavera Sound. The tech platform for live events now has a presence in over 50 countries.

Building on the momentum from the Dice announcement, the Fever founders created a music vertical at the company, with the goal of maximising the fan and partner benefits of the new relationship.

The relationship with Fever has really allowed us to keep focusing on what we do best, whilst providing us with the capabilities and resources to help us grow Andrew Foggin

Andrew Foggin, CCO Dice and co-head of music vertical at Fever, said: “The last year has marked a turning point for Dice. We’ve always invested so much in ensuring fans see the right shows for them, and that their experience of the app is excellent. The relationship with Fever has really allowed us to keep focusing on what we do best, whilst providing us with the capabilities and resources to help us grow. I’m excited about what the next 12 months will bring.”

Simon Kempner, COO Dice and co-head of music vertical at Fever, said: ‘We have hit the ground running this year and there is a fresh momentum. The combination of the experience of Dice and impact of Fever means we are scaling faster than ever, bringing the industry-leading Dice experience to more partners and fans globally.”

2026 has also seen Dice partner with Olivia Dean on the UK leg of her The Art Of Loving tour. The scalable platform allows partners of all sizes to serve fans attending their venues.

CAA agent Summer Marshall said: “We've worked with Dice on Olivia's touring in the UK from the very start of her career. They’ve always provided detailed data and insights which help inform decisions across our business. It's exciting to see Dice’s growth in the last year and we’re looking forward to working on a more global level.”

PHOTO: Fatboy Slim at Alexandra Palace