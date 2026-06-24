Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

F1 Tracks: Discovery to showcase emerging acts at British Grand Prix concerts

June 24th 2026 at 5:00PM
F1 Tracks: Discovery to showcase emerging acts at British Grand Prix concerts

F1 Tracks: Discovery is returning to Silverstone for the 2026 British Grand Prix (July 2 to July 5).

First launched three years ago at the 2023 British Grand Prix, F1 Tracks: Discovery is Formula 1’s original music initiative. The programme is dedicated to championing the next generation of talent for a global audience of F1 fans.

The platform for emerging talent will feature Charlie Jeer, Tkandz, Fliss and Felix Green performing over the four days of live music at Silverstone's 55,000-capacity music arena next month. 

David Guetta, Richard Ashcroft, Chase & Status and James Arthur are headlining on the M&S Mainstage, with support from Anne-Marie, Alex James, Jazzy and Vikkstar.

Production for the M&S Mainstage will be managed by Library Productions, the team behind Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage.

The new acts join F1 Tracks: Discovery alumni from 2023 to 2025, including Dirty Blonde, Sasha Keable, Nonô, Mia Kirkland, Altégo, Florrie, Jordss, Michael Aldag, Skylar, AntsLive and Only The Poets.

The full F1 Tracks: Discovery playlist is available here.

For the third year in a row, DJ, presenter and new music champion Abbie McCarthy will be introducing each artist to the crowd before each of their M&S Mainstage performances:

CHARLIE JEER – Thursday, July 2 (1730-1800)

FELIX GREEN – Friday, July 3, (1730-1800)

TKANDZ – Saturday, July 4 (1730-1800)

FLISS – Sunday, July 5 (1715-17:45)

F1 Tracks originally launched in 2019 as a new music playlist specially curated for fans of F1. Available across Spotify, Apple, Deezer and SoundCloud, F1 Tracks is updated on a weekly basis.

F1 Tracks has over 90 playlists available for fans to stream alongside the core F1 Tracks playlist, with a host of major artists, F1 drivers and teams having selected tracks and curated bespoke playlists.

 



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2026