F1 Tracks: Discovery to showcase emerging acts at British Grand Prix concerts

F1 Tracks: Discovery is returning to Silverstone for the 2026 British Grand Prix (July 2 to July 5).

First launched three years ago at the 2023 British Grand Prix, F1 Tracks: Discovery is Formula 1’s original music initiative. The programme is dedicated to championing the next generation of talent for a global audience of F1 fans.

The platform for emerging talent will feature Charlie Jeer, Tkandz, Fliss and Felix Green performing over the four days of live music at Silverstone's 55,000-capacity music arena next month.

David Guetta, Richard Ashcroft, Chase & Status and James Arthur are headlining on the M&S Mainstage, with support from Anne-Marie, Alex James, Jazzy and Vikkstar.

Production for the M&S Mainstage will be managed by Library Productions, the team behind Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage.

The new acts join F1 Tracks: Discovery alumni from 2023 to 2025, including Dirty Blonde, Sasha Keable, Nonô, Mia Kirkland, Altégo, Florrie, Jordss, Michael Aldag, Skylar, AntsLive and Only The Poets.

The full F1 Tracks: Discovery playlist is available here.

For the third year in a row, DJ, presenter and new music champion Abbie McCarthy will be introducing each artist to the crowd before each of their M&S Mainstage performances:

CHARLIE JEER – Thursday, July 2 (1730-1800)

FELIX GREEN – Friday, July 3, (1730-1800)

TKANDZ – Saturday, July 4 (1730-1800)

FLISS – Sunday, July 5 (1715-17:45)

F1 Tracks originally launched in 2019 as a new music playlist specially curated for fans of F1. Available across Spotify, Apple, Deezer and SoundCloud, F1 Tracks is updated on a weekly basis.

F1 Tracks has over 90 playlists available for fans to stream alongside the core F1 Tracks playlist, with a host of major artists, F1 drivers and teams having selected tracks and curated bespoke playlists.