Live music helps Silverstone achieve record crowds for 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

The 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix pulled in a record-breaking crowd for a weekend combining motorsport with four nights of live entertainment.

A total attendance of 564,000 was reported across four days, which included sets from music headliners David Guetta, Richard Ashcroft, Chase & Status and James Arthur from July 2-5.

Organisers said that Guetta's opening night slot – the only UK date on the DJ's Monolith global tour – attracted the biggest-ever Thursday crowd in Silverstone's history.

The M&S Mainstage also featured performances from Anne-Marie, Alex James' Britpop Classical, Jazzy and Vikkstar (DJ Set), complementing the on-track Formula 1 action throughout the weekend.

In addition, the event featured four nights of late-night sets at the T1 Afterparty with John Newman, Rudimental, Pendulum and MK.

The artists followed in the footsteps of names such as Stormzy, Raye, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill, who have all played the Silverstone British Grand Prix in previous years.

This year's event also marked the first Formula 1 British Grand Prix under the circuit's new multi-year partnership with M&S, which served as official partner of Silverstone and main stage sponsor of the British Grand Prix.

Other attractions included the Comedy Club with Jack Whitehall and Paul Chowdhry, A Night at the Darts featuring Luke Littler, Fallon Sherrock, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen, Made at Vale presented by AWS, interactive fan experiences, live podcasts, Q&As, karaoke and family-friendly activities.

Silverstone is also continuing to evolve as a year-round venue for sport, music and entertainment through a growing calendar of major events, concerts and fan experiences.