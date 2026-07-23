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WME signs country artist Colton Dawson for global representation

July 23rd 2026 at 10:29AM
WME signs country artist Colton Dawson for global representation

Talent agency WME has signed rising US country music artist Colton Dawson for global representation.

The 19-year-old Arizona native also recently signed with Warner Records Nashville and released a trio of songs, Might Be In It, It’s Gonna Rain and Piece of Heaven. He is managed by TKO Artist Management.

Dawson has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producer Chuck Ainlay and songwriter Roger Springer on his forthcoming debut project.

 

“Colton has a voice and presence that immediately grabs your attention,” said WME’s Barry Jeffrey. “There’s an authenticity to what he does that feels deeply rooted in country music while still connecting with a new generation of fans. We’re excited to be part of what’s ahead.”

Signing with WME is a huge milestone for me

Colton Dawson, WME

Dawson first came to prominence after opening for multi-platinum country artist Clay Walker at his sold-out show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. His has gone on to open for acts including Lainey Wilson, Cole Swindell, Braxton Keith, Jake Worthington and Josh Turner.

“Signing with WME is a huge milestone for me,” said Dawson. “I grew up loving country music and dreaming about playing these kinds of stages, so to now have a team that believes in what I’m building means the world. I’m ready to get out there and keep earning it every night.”

PHOTO (L-R): Ryan Hofstetter (WME), Colton Dawson, TKO Artist Management’s Jordan Bernal & Barry Jeffrey (WME). 



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