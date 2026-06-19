BRIT Trust Diaries: Nordoff And Robbins' Dr Maria Neophytou marks 50 years of O2 Silver Clef Awards

In this edition of the BRIT Trust Diaries, Dr Maria Neophytou, newly appointed CEO of music therapy charity Nordoff And Robbins, outlines how vital support from the music industry and beyond will help it to endure challenging times, so it can continue supporting people nationwide through music therapy, training and research…

It’s been 50 years since Twiggy presented The Who with the very first Silver Clef Award. It must have seemed impossible to top that at the time, but over the years the Awards have grown significantly, honouring hundreds of outstanding artists, including the likes of David Bowie, Kylie Minogue, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey and Ed Sheeran, while raising over £17 million for Nordoff And Robbins to date.

As a result, we’ve been able to train thousands of music therapists and deliver music therapy services to hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life.

Stepping into the role of CEO of this incredible charity, as we prepare to celebrate 50 years of impact, is a humbling moment. I’ve worked in charities, big and small, and what has struck me about Nordoff And Robbins is the depth of affection and support it has from the music industry.

I’ve met people who remember the first Silver Clef Awards and are still supporting the charity today. I don’t even need to use my elevator pitch when I meet our supporters; they speak to me, knowledgeably and from the heart, about the power of music therapy to transform lives.

Fifty years ago, we had to convince people that music therapy wasn’t just someone showing up on a hospital ward with a tambourine for a sing-song (though we’re not knocking that, we love a tambourine). Today we have a mountain of evidence of the positive impact of music therapy on health, welfare and social inclusion.

It has been well documented how music therapy can transform the lives of autistic children and those living with dementia, how it can accelerate neurorehabilitation, and ease the pain and nausea of those undergoing cancer treatment for instance. It has given asylum seekers a safe and creative space to process difficult memories and adapt to new contexts. It has offered survivors of trauma room to process complex emotions while cultivating resilience and hopefulness.

It is also being offered as a form of social prescribing, supporting people who are experiencing challenging life circumstances such as addiction, homelessness or domestic abuse. Music is part of our DNA, and it has enormous potential to heal.

It is with this in mind that we are committed to establishing music therapy as a recognised, integrated and accessible form of health and social care, but we can’t do this alone.

Music has the power to bring us together, to lift us in our darkest moments, and to remind us of our shared humanity Dr Maria Neophytou

We are extremely fortunate to have been beneficiaries of BRIT Trust funding for over 35 years. Since our partnership began, over £10 million has been donated, which has enabled us to deliver over 300,000 music therapy sessions, transforming the lives of more than 100,000 vulnerable children and adults.

As well as valued support from The Truants Foundation for the last 16 years and Music Mudder for the last six years, we’ve also proudly partnered with the likes of LW Theatres, Pizza Express and the Royal Albert Hall to bring the power of music therapy to an even broader range of social issues.

We are always looking for new ways to help people across society to connect, communicate and live life to the fullest. If this sounds like something you or your organisation are interested in helping with, please get in touch. Even if at first you’re not sure if the issue you’re passionate about is one for us, we may surprise you.

On July 9, we’ll gather at one of the most prestigious venues in the world, the Royal Albert Hall, to celebrate 50 years of the now O2 Silver Clef Awards and 25 years of O2 supporting this event. At a time when so many are struggling, the need for connection and healing has never felt greater. Music has the power to bring us together, to lift us in our darkest moments, and to remind us of our shared humanity. And so, in this important anniversary year, we are asking our supporters to dig deeper. Together, we can do so much good.

With globally renowned artists Pink, Melanie C, Lily Allen, Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter, Jessie J, Jade, Sam Fender, Rachel Chinouriri, James, David Gray and Franz Ferdinand all receiving awards, the O2 Silver Clefs will be a true highlight in the music industry calendar and a night to remember for decades to come. I hope to meet many more of you there as we celebrate Nordoff And Robbins’ enduring legacy and shine a light on the incredible work of our music therapists and those they support.

With your help, we can ensure that this amazing charity, with its rich history and deep roots, has a bright future and can provide music therapy to many more people who critically need it. Here’s to the next 50 years.

To learn more about the vital services of Nordoff And Robbins and to donate, please visit: nordoff-robbins.org.uk